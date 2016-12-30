MAC Chinese New Year 2017 Makeup Collection
Not breaking favorite traditions, MAC Cosmetics introduces the new MAC Chinese New Year 2017 makeup collection that comes to celebrate...
Not breaking favorite traditions, MAC Cosmetics introduces the new MAC Chinese New Year 2017 makeup collection that comes to celebrate...
The most adorable makeup brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the beauty industry launching the cutest makeup products for...
Have you caught on to my affinity to Asian Beauty yet? While I’m not strictly obsessed with it (I also...
Already dubbed as the year of major fashion shake-ups, 2016 is probably the one that irreversibly changed the fashion industry...
Canadian designers Dean and Dan Caten, the iconic twins behind Dsquared2, just celebrated their Canadian roots once again thanks to...
Do you ever find yourself suddenly blinded by a strong ray of light, reflected off of a piece of glass...
Speaking of relatively unsurprising surprises, models.com has officially released its Model of the Year Women 2016 Award and, drum roll...
It seems like Oscar de la Renta’s 2016 is more tumultuous than what we thought, as Carolina Herrera sued the...
Layered haircuts for short hair are super cute and stylish when done right, but unfortunately it’s a look not everyone can...
Franca Sozzani, Italian Vogue’s editor in chief, died yesterday at 66, following a yearlong undisclosed illness. A visionary and free-spirited...