Balmain Debuts An Accessories Line

It’s official: Balmain is releasing its first ever accessories collection. Creative director Olivier Rousteing is leading the brand in a great direction, and always seems to be striving toward the next big thing; for 2017, there is so much left in the air and unknown in the world, so now is the perfect time to be trying out new and daunting things.

“I wanted to start 2017 with a new challenge,” Rousteing said simply in an interview with Vogue. And always one to go above and beyond even a challenge like this, Rousteing not only headed and designed Balmain’s debut accessories collection – he starred in its announcement video as well.

The video, directed by Pascal Dangin, features the French designer showing off some of the luxe accessories in a dimly lit setting, so there is still a captivating mystery surrounding the release. He is shown in deep thought as he contemplates meaning behind each accessory and each piece of fashion.

For instance, he says in the video that a golden “coin symbolizes the rebirth, the history, the richness, the future.” The coin, made to symbolizes Balmain’s Renaissance collection.

There are two other gold “families” in the accessories lineup; gold thread goes with the brand’s Le 44 silhouettes and the other is a leather tasseled hotel key charm made to go with the Domaine line. There is so much meaning behind each type of piece, and Rousteing wanted to express as much as possible in his minute-long release.

“This video is clearly what I have in my mind,” Rousteing continued in his Vogue interview. “Who is the Balmain girl? What are the codes going to be? Who is the Balmain man? I think it’s important that people can see the designer thinking and questioning himself – in the most Balmain way! … Sometimes people forget that accessories is not only a business. I think accessories is a discussion that you have with yourself. … First I want it to be a part of my silhouette aesthetically, but at the same time, it’s 50 percent the beauty of it, 50 percent the comfort of it. That’s something I really love to work on because I’ve really grown up a lot in sketching.”

Between the incredible depth of his verbal thoughts and the clear deliberation in the video, it’s reassuring to see a designer putting so much effort and care into an accessories line – it’s especially important as the label’s first. Then again, from the same name that headed the Balmain x H&M collaboration, we wouldn’t have expected any less! But of course, the “unveiling” video doesn’t reveal too much about the line itself.

We know the Balmain accessories collection will consist of footwear, handbags, and more – but the “more” is yet unknown. However, we won’t have to wait long to find out; Balmain’s pre-fall menswear and womenswear runway show is on January 21, and the collection will walk with the new clothes. We at least know to expect a lot of gold and hardware thanks to the gold-laden Rousteing in the video. The accessories collection will become available for purchase in June!

Photos courtesy of Balmain