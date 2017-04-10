Accessories

11 Classy and Cute Backpacks for Women in 2017

By Updated on

Backpacks are one of the past few years’ biggest trends, with famous brands and fashion designers always finding new ways to make them even cuter and more comfortable. Although when thinking about backpacks many solely picture Nineties-inspired sporty accessories, backpacks can actually be classy and versatile, and our selection of 11 must-have cute backpacks for women is here to prove it.

Classy and Cute Backpacks

Whether you are looking for something cute and simple to wear every day, or something more glamorous for your nights out with friends, we got you covered with the best backpacks around, for sure!

1. The Classiest Backpack

Made of the cutest nude/pink-colored leather, Mansur Gavriel’s backpack is any urban-chic lover’s wildest fashion dream. You can find it at Ssense.com and probably on your BFF’s wish list already.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Mansur Gavriel Backpack

2. Flower Power Backpack

Available at Matchesfashion.com, Fendi’s embellished floral-appliqué mini leather backpack could be described as the perfect combination of elegance and practicality. It’s feminine, modern and cute and will be your go-to backpack all summer long!

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Fendi Backpack

3. Strap Detail Backpack

Here we are with one of the best high-street backpacks Furla could possibly ever treat us to, as its proportioned geometric structure and moonstone pink strap detail could look good with basically any outfit, from the most elegant to the more street style-inspired ones. This backpack is available at Farfetch.com!

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Furla Backpack

4. Sport Surf Backpack

On the sportier side, we have this bright, small backpack from Stella McCartney that’s embellished with an edgy silver chain trim and a mouth-watering ice-cream patchwork. Of course, it’s made of artificial leather, so hurry up to snag yours from Farfetch.com!

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Stella McCartney Backpack

5. Glam-Cute Backpack

Store your day-to-day essentials in this MCM backpack, which could be easily regarded as the perfect minimalist glam-rock accessory item ever created. You can get it at Shopbop.com.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: MCM Backpack

6. Essential Backpack

Who wouldn’t love a Kenzo statement-making backpack? Available for purchase at Farfetch.com, this classy backpack is this spring’s absolute it-item.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Kenzo Backpack

7. The Epitome of Cuteness

Update your favorite look with Marc Jacobs’ epitome of kawaii, that is his ultra-cute patched backpack adorned with bright crystal detailing on the front, which is also available for purchase at Shopbop.com.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Marc Jacobs Backpack

8. Studded and Classy

If you are looking for always-new pink items to add to your pink-themed wardrobe, this Michael Kors fawn pink leather studded backpack is definitely meant to jump on your wish list instantly. Adorned with cute, classy and with glam-rock studded embellishments, it will quickly become your daily essential. You can get yours at Farfetch.com.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Michael Kors Backpack

9. Moschino’s Way

From one cute backpack to another, Moschino’s logo lettering backpack is, of course, one of the most kawaii around, as its intricately embroidered patterns could make anyone feel instantly better just looking at them. Head over to Farfetch.com to get yours!

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Love Moschino Backpack

10. Hippy and Cute

Are you looking for something as classy as hippie? Tory Burch’s Kerrington Print backpack might just be the answer to your fashion dilemmas, as its elegant structure and multicolored stripes are perfect when in need of something wearable and versatile for any occasion. It’s available for purchase through Shopbop.com.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Tory Burch Backpack

11. The Most Basic Backpack Around

Topshop.com has got us covered with the roomiest backpack for the spring/summer season, as its scandi-chic, minimalist cute design just goes hand in hand with its ultra-roomy structure, which is perfect for storing any day-to-day (or even nighttime) essentials.

Classy and Cute Backpacks: Tophop Backpack

Photos courtesy of Viva Luxury, Farfetch, Shopbop

11 Classy and Cute Backpacks for Women in 2017

