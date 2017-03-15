19 Pairs of The Coolest Summer Flat Sandals To Slip Into

Slipping into a pair of stylish flat sandals is (literally) one of the coolest things to do, especially when the temperatures reach their highest degrees during summer or even spring. Since we are already in the most playful and cheerful summer mood, we decided to look for the most fashionable flat sandals for you just before summer arrives, and found 19 of the coolest designs of the moment!

1. Sergio Rossi’s Zoe Flat Sandals

Available at shopbop.com, this pair of flat sandals is the living proof that simplicity is key. Flat indeed, they include a slender tie to secure the ankle and comfortably wander around any city you may wish to visit.

2. Snakes and Flat Sandals

Who wouldn’t invest in one of Gucci’s coolest flat sandals? The iconic Gucci GG Lilleth Snake Sandals combine Alessandro Michele’s fascination with snakes with Gucci’s exclusive care for leather materials, resulting in one of the coolest urban-chic, safari-inspired pairs of summer sandals you will ever get your hands on. This pair of flat sandals is available for purchase at farfetch.com.

3. When Flat Sandals Meet Elegance

Made in Italy of the finest leather, this pair of Malone Souliers flat sandals features layered panels of two-toned patterns and an ultra elegant wraparound ankle strap. These flats are ready to be styled with everything from the most sophisticated outfits to more casual-chic ones. You can find this pair at shopbob.com.

4. When Vintage Meets Flat Sandals

Available at shopbob.com, Frances Valentine’s flat sandals are the ultimate coolest options for those who are all about Fifties and Sixties-inspired fashions, as the color-blocking motifs and cozy adjustable buckle straps will not only fit your feet, but will also complete any of your outfits with an inspiring timeless touch.

5. Playfully Prada

This pair of Prada flat sandals is the ultimate must-have playful addition to any spring- and summertime wardrobe. Along with its floral appliqués and vintage structure, it will lighten up any of your outfits, even the darkest ones. You can find it at net-a-porter.com.

6. Jane Ankle Strap Sandals

See by Chloé is the place to go when one looks for Chloé’s signature aesthetics yet translated to a more jocose note, as seen with this pair of pink ankle-strap flat sandals. Available at shopbop.com, they are made of the most refined goatskin, and also feature delicate woven detailing.

7. Futuristically Flat

Roger Vivier combined futurism with urbanity for their latest footwear collection treating us to this gorgeous pair of metallic flat sandals that is classic and modern at the same time. Available at mytheresa.com, it will surely become one of this warmer season’s it-items.

8. Timeless and Classic

If you are looking for a pair of flat sandals that, besides being cool, is also timelessly classic, this pair of Marion Parke Josie sandals might be perfect for you! Made of the most refined suede leather, it got dipped into a Dior-approved night blue color, which is just perfect for those long and fun summer nights. You can find it at shopbop.com!

9. Attico’s Richness

Three are the main things that define Italian label Attico: richly textured patterns, opulent materials and intricate embroideries. Combined all together in footwear, they give birth to in this specific pair of flat sandals, which is as unique and covetable as cozy and practical. You can find them at net-a-porter.com.

10. Timeless Valentino Summer Sandals

Available at farfetch.com, this pair of standard Valentino flat sandals is perfect if you like to play with different shades and color-blocking motifs, with its classic Rockstud embellishments being just the coolest icing on the top.

11. A Silver Heart

If you are really into the silvery trends, this pair of heart-embellished flat sandals might be the perfect option for you. Delicate and just made for any bon-ton outfit, this pair is made of silver-toned leather and refined gold heart appliqués one cannot help but fall in love with. This pair of flat sandals is available for purchase at loefflerrandall.com.

12. Tassel-Embellished and Flat

Like See by Chloè’s options, Rebecca Minkoff’s footwear is also always one of the coolest ever. This pair of flat sandals, which is available at neimanmarcus.com, just proves it once again, as it features shiny studded thong straps and some of the cutest tassel embellishments around.

13. Pom-Poms Everywhere

ASOS.com is the place to go when one is looking for affordable yet high-quality footwear options, like this pair of jocose suede flat sandals that, with its pom-poms, will cheer you up every time you look at them!

14. Feathery Sandals

Feathery embellishments are some of the hottest trends of the moment, and Miu Miu knows it! To better cover us in feathers, Miuccia Prada created this pair of elegant and vintage Miu Miu flat sandals that, along with the feathery embellishments, features thin ankle straps adorned with Swarovski crystals. You can find this pair at Barneys.com.

15. Estelle’s Sandals

Rebecca Minkoff’s sandals are always the most jocose, as proven by this pair of flat sandals embellished with multi-colored pom-poms and thread tassels. Find it at shopbop.com!

16. Gianvito Rossi’s Fil Rouge

Ballerina-inspired flat sandals are another huge trend we immediately fell in love with, especially when they feature big ribbons in satin. Don’t let it slip away! It is available for purchase at net-a-porter.com.

17. Mercedes’ Sandals

Mercedes Castillo launched her own clothing line in 2015, and has ever since treated us to must-have items. This specific pair of flat sandals is probably one of her biggest successes, as it combines elegance with a youthful pink peony color that is adorable to say the least. This pair of sandals is available at net-a-porter.com!

18. Your Favorite Velvet Flat Sandals

Speaking of trends, not mentioning the trend of velvet fabrics is basically impossible. Available at matchesfashion.com, this pair of Valentino velvet flat sandals is just the perfect summer nights’ pair of shoes, to wear both on the most formal and informal occasions.

19. Ethnic and Chic

Last but not least, here we are with Elina Linardaki’s pair of leather flat sandals, which will make those who love channeling ethnic-chic fashions hopelessly fall in love with them. You can find these summer sandals at fwrd.com!

Photos courtesy of @evachen212, Shopbop, Net-a-Porter

Don’t miss: 11 Pairs of Glitter Shoes for Parties and Beyond

15 Pairs of Rose Gold Shoes From Sneakers to High Heels & Sandals