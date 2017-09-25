Biggest Accessory Trends From SS 2018 MFW

Statement accessories are one of the best parts of every Fashion Week. Designers love presenting show-stopping bags, necklaces, earrings that are complimenting the items of their collections. Many famous fashion houses showed their spring collections during Milan Fashion Week. Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Prada, and Bottega Veneta came back to the capital of fashion to show their latest collections and incredible accessories.

Dolce & Gabbana is the fashion house that always shows out-of-this-world accessories. Recently the Italian duo decided to turn to high-end fashion and introduced a line of luxury jewelry. This season Dolce & Gabbana went again with the excessive glamour. There were mesmerizing crowns bejeweled with multicolored crystals and pearls. The earrings and necklaces were all red carpet material.

For Spring 2018 Donatella Versace traveled back to the 90s. She paid tribute to her late brother and recreated his most iconic creations. There were many beautiful hair accessories, eye-catching earrings, and unique handbags.

Gucci and Alessandro Michele, on the other hand, went back to the 70s and 80s. Alessandro loves doing excessively accessorized looks, and this time, things weren’t any different. He had Gucci’s logo all over the bags and jewelry. Michele involved sparkling hats from the 70s and square old-fashioned eyewear. Most of his necklaces featured the two G’s together with pearls and crystals.

Miuccia Prada said yes to another huge trend for Spring 2018. The Italian designer had her models wear chic Matrix-inspired sunglasses. For a bolder effect, she added colors such as red and yellow to the eyewear. The entire collection was all about women’s empowerment. So the accessories carried that vibe. The sunglasses gave the models a superhero look, so they fit ideally with the designs.

Take a look at the biggest accessory trends seen during the SS 2018 Milan Fashion Week.

Prada