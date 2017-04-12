Cara Delevingne In Chanel Gabrielle Ad Campaign

Cara Delevingne is giving us some cool tomboy-chic vibes in the latest Chanel Gabrielle ad campaign, which comes quickly after the one starred by Chanel’s brand ambassador Kirsten Stewart.

To better celebrate its new Gabrielle handbag line, for which the French fashion house has already received tons of praises and positive feedback, Chanel decided to release a new ad campaign where model Cara Delevingne’s laid-back and unapologetically cool attitude could perfectly recall Gabrielle’s jocose and fresh silhouette.

Captured by creative director Karl Lagerfeld himself, who has been shooting a few Chanel ad campaigns so far, Cara Delevingne is seen channeling layers of tomboy-inspired clothes such as hoodies, tweed jackets and, of course, denim, which all play an intriguing contrast with the Gabrielle bags’ colorful combinations (Delevingne flaunts a gorgeous tri-color Gabrielle bag in suede and leather).

Along with a skateboard and an urban scenario, Chanel’s ad campaign is an inspiring one for sure, if not one of the most photographically pleasing unveiled so far. As if things weren’t exciting enough, Chanel also tapped Japanese director and illustrator ShiShi Yamazaki to create a watercolor animated series of the campaign, which sees Cara Delevingne as a cartoonish character that goes skateboarding and wandering through the city.

Cara’s little adventure stops as soon as she sees a gorgeous Gabrielle bag hanging on a tree. For many, finding a Chanel bag hanging from a tree branch would surely be a dream! Unfortunately, as far as we know, no Chanel Gabrielle bags are to be found for free on any trees, but rather in stores with price tags up to $4000.

The collaboration of Yamazaki with Chanel is, actually, the second Gabrielle-related ad campaign video, as the entire Gabrielle campaign is, in fact, a four-part one full of surprises. Each short film defines and gives us a different vision of Gabrielle Chanel (to be intended as both the purse and the actual Chanel founder, Coco), with the first one being starred by Kirsten Stewart and directed by Daniel Askill, the third one by Caroline de Maigret and directed by Olivier Assayas, and the fourth one being starred by Pharrell Williams and directed by Antoine Carlier.

While Kirsten Stewart’s video is already available, de Maigret’s and William’s are set to debut on April 17th and 24th accordingly. As for the various sneak peeks available on Chanel’s social media, Caroline de Maigret’s short video appears to embody Gabrielle Chanel’s Parisian spirit, while William’s will reveal Gabrielle Chanel’s passion for music.

We cannot wait to see the whole ad campaign!

You can purchase the Chanel Gabrielle bags at Neiman Marcus.

Photo courtesy of Chanel