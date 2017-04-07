Kristen Stewart Stars in Chanel’s Gabrielle Campaign

The Chanel Gabrielle campaign is being fronted by Chanel’s long-term brand ambassador Kristen Stuart. The new campaign reveal showed off the different versions of the Chanel bags with the signature Chanel hardware, interesting color combinations, thin straps, quilting and metallic chain details. The Chanel Gabrielle bags can be purchased at Neiman Marcus, but as is the case with Chanel, be prepared to pay a pretty penny.

Though Kristen Stewart has been fronting the campaign so far, Cara Delevingne, Caroline de Maigret and Pharrell Williams will also be featured in the official campaign.

Check out the different Chanel Gabrielle bag options below!

Chanel Gabrielle Hobo Bag

The Chanel Gabrielle will come in several different colors: Black and White, Silver and Red with Light Blue and Navy. The $3,600 price tag shows off the dexterity of shiny calfskin leather in different colors. The dimensions of the bag are everyday reasonable with at 8.3″H x 11″W x 3.9″D.

Chanel Gabrielle Large Hobo Bag

The Chanel Large Hobo Bag will be one of the more popular choices – hobo bags usually are. For this bag, with measurements of 10″H x 12.2″W x 3.9″D, it can hold plenty while looking cute. The difference between the smooth and aged calfskin leather and textures provided by the quilting and the silver tone chain will last beautifully, but it is easy to understand the $4000 price tag.

Chanel Gabrielle Large Shopping Bag

The Chanel Gabrielle Large Shopping Bag is the big body option that those who love bigger bags are definitely going to be reaching for. At $4100 this bag has seriously respectable dimensions at 12″H x 13.8″W x 5.1″D and comes in the Beige & Black.

Chanel Gabrielle Purse

The makeup of the Gabrielle purse will stay consistent, utilizing smooth calfskin and aged calfskin leather for the quilting and overall design. Here the signature Chanel hardware actually has the handles of the bag going through it. It is an interesting detail that makes this purse a great carry around option. The Chanel Gabrielle purse is retailing at $3400.

Chanel Gabrielle Small Hobo Bag

Retailing at $3200, the Gabrielle small hobo bag is cute and classic in beige and black or all black. The benefit to the small hobo bag is that it is not huge, but the design makes it spacious on the inside. The shape of the bag with dimensions 5.9″H x 7.9″W x 3.1″D means that an organized bag could hold plenty, not to mention that – it’s a Chanel! The hardware on this bag is both silver tone and gold with an interlocking C signature Chanel logo on the zipper pull.

Chanel Gabrielle Backpack

The teardrop shaped Chanel backpack is made of smooth and aged calfskin and detailed with silver tone metal hardware that makes up the chain and interlocked signature Chanel Cs. The bag comes in all black and beige and black. As backpacks by Chanel go, this one is respectably sized at 9.1″H x 9.1″W x 4.5″D. The Chanel Gabrielle backpack will retail for $3000.

Photos courtesy of Chanel