Charlotte Olympia Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Shoes & Bags: An Accessory to Murder

Charlotte Olympia showed off the fall/winter 2017-2018 collection of shoes and bags with a lot of vintage flair. Designer Charlotte Dellal has a serious affection for film noir, and she made certain to not only incorporate elements reminiscent of film noir into the Charlotte Olympia fall 2017 collection, but also she made an appearance as well.

“That was the first thing I had written in,” Dellal admitted with a laugh. “I worked with the director Sophie Edelstein and the first thing I said was ‘I need to be in there I need to have my Hitchcock moment.’” She certainly pulled it off with what has been described as a tongue in cheek thriller.

The presentation of the Charlotte Olympia fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was done as a short film followed by a set up available to be viewed after the film followed by photos of the collection. The short film, titled An Accessory to Murder, premiered at London’s Curzon Mayfair movie theater on Sunday night for London Fashion Week.

Once the mini feature was finished, some of the pieces from the collection were put on display in the foyer of the theater. One of the most obvious pieces on display was a pair of pumps with Lauren Bacall’s timeless line from the movie To Have and Have Not, “You know how to whistle, don’t you?”

The affinity Charlotte Dellal has for the genre is tangible now thanks to her collection. “I’ve always been into film noir,” Charlotte said. “My brand comes from that silver screen era — I grew up watching those movies.”

Several of the pieces in the collection featured the results of a collaboration with Poppy Chancellor, a stellar paper cut artist to create easily readable images reminiscent of a movie poster with a glamourous woman smoking a cigarette on a pair of knee-high boots. Poppy Chancellor’s skills were also put to use on a trio of purses with similar images.

Normally I am a shoe lover 100% but this time, surprisingly even to me, the bags were the most amazing part of the collection. Every bag was amazing – one that looked like a vintage rotary phone, another that looked like a marquee, even a bottle of poison. It was unbelievable the variety of bags offered and how amazing they are.

Charlotte Dellal gets extra points for creativity in her presentation method, as well as the actual design of the Charlotte Olympia fall/winter 2017-2018 collection itself. It is amazing how good things come out when every aspect involved in its creation is loved. The production value to the collection is definitely high, and I cannot wait to see these accessories make the expected splash, as they become available for purchase through charlotteolympia.com. The elements are all there and the designs are perfect on and off the screen.

