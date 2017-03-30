Here Is a First Look at Coach x Rodarte Collaboration

You can finally have a first look at the highly anticipated Coach x Rodarte collaboration, and it won’t disappoint you for sure! Set to become available for purchase on Coach.com in April, the Coach x Rodarte collection features not only handbags, but also ready-to-wear clothing pieces you’ll instantly covet!

News that Los Angeles-based Rodarte and New York-based Coach were working together on an unlikely collaboration hit the headlines earlier in January, making many scratch their heads and ponder on how such uniquely iconic fashion houses could combine their completely different aesthetics all together.

A few days later, here we are with an answer to this question! The Coach x Rodarte collaboration is going to be a 15-piece collection that, aside from a cross-body bag design, will also consist of clothing pieces. As for the inspiration behind each one of the items, both Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers, and Rodarte’s Laura Mulleavy have finally made some statements after declining any comment regarding the upcoming collaboration back in February.

“I loaded up my suitcases with tons of stuff and just headed to L.A., solo,” Manhattan-based Vevers explained to Vogue. “Something about that Hollywood glow excites me.”

While Mulleavy opened up saying that they “share certain references and ideas and see things on the same level, but at the same time we’re very different. It’s very rare to have the opportunity to capture our ideas from a different angle. It felt very seamless, and just so fun.”

All in all, as Mulleavy and Vevers told Refinery29, the collaboration focuses on the Seventies. “We were looking through the archives with Stuart [Vevers] and we loved the vintage campaigns and bags from the 70s; they connected to our design spirit and unique perspective,” Mulleavy revealed. “When [the Mulleavy sisters] suggested that we take the vintage 1970’s Coach ads and print them on t-shirts, it really made me think about how all the different phases of a bag’s life — from design to advertisement — form the design of that bag in the first place,” Vevers then continued.

Set to debut on magazines in April, the collection’s first look got captured by Vogue in a thrilling editorial photographed by Clara Balzary, from which we can have a clear glimpse of what we should expect. The collaboration’s first look includes a gorgeous geometric handbag embroidered with floral appliqués aplenty, available both in pink and black, as well as a few cozy sweaters with a “This is a Coach Bag” statement emblazoned on the front (à la René Magritte’s “Ceci n’est pas une pipe” famous painting).

There’s even what appears to be a long, glamorously rock and urban-chic dress in leather, which really exudes both Rodarte’s and Coach’s contrasting patterns all at once. As for the pricing, as for now we only know that while the aforementioned bags retail at $795 each, the leather dress costs $2,500.

We guess we just have to wait and see, at this point!

Photos courtesy of Coach