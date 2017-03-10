Dakota Fanning Channels Her Dreamy Side in Jimmy Choo’s Spring/Summer 2017 Campaign

Jimmy Choo’s spring/summer 2017 campaign is fronted by none other than Dakota Fanning in both an outdoor garden and a greenhouse full of colors, flowers, greenery and sunshine. Apparently the starlet was just as interested in working with Jimmy Choo as the brand was excited to work with her.

Dakota went so far as to say: “To me the brand is absolutely iconic. I’ve worn Jimmy Choos too many times to count, because they can make a statement, but also seamlessly fit in with many different looks.”

The campaign highlights what is sure to be some of the most iconic accessories for the spring and summer 2017 seasons. The fashion shoot gave off every bit of a summer vibe you could want with flowing dresses and light prints that were accentuated beautifully by the shoes and bags.

Certain pieces stood out, even amongst a collection as stunning as this one – really all Jimmy Choo collections are. The Jimmy Choo Lockett Minaudiere clutch was a personal favorite of the bags, but they are all equally amazing. The clutch is one of several, all in different designs that are available, so you can choose one for any outfit you are anticipating wearing for any occasion.

The Jimmy Choo Gem sunglasses were front and center in one of the photos, looking ready to shield eyes from any bright and sunny day. Every design is sure to be a classic, as equally well done as anything else created by the brand. All of these items are available for purchase on the Jimmy Choo website, so you can start updating your closet as soon as you know what you would like to order.

In one of the Jimmy Choo spring/summer 2017 campaign photos, Dakota Fanning is wearing the Lolita 100 as she stands on a ladder, putting them on display. These are conversation-starter shoes that also come in a flat sandal and are the most natural fit for this garden and greenhouse scene of all of the shoes for this upcoming season.

They feature bright purple and yellow flowers and a vine motif that wraps around the foot and ankle, while the shoe itself is perched atop a stiletto heel. They are gorgeous and perfectly suited to both seasons with the floral motif one would expect from a spring shoe, but the bright, vibrant color is perfect for summer.

These were not the only boldly summer colored sandals shown in the campaign: the Kathleen sandals are a rich purple, embellished with metallic fringe, and the Keena Suede Sandal Booties in royal blue are certainly statement shoes for summer as well. The balance between the two seasons shown in the campaign is subtle but beautiful.

Photos courtesy of Jimmy Choo