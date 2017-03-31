Jennifer Lawrence Stars In Dior’s Fall 2017 Handbag Campaign

In the latest manifestation of Jennifer Lawrence’s long-term relationship with Dior, the actress is fronting the new Dior fall 2017 handbag campaign. Since 2012 Lawrence has had quite a few different campaigns with Dior, but none like this one.

The attire was casual, just jeans and a tee in some photos, and she was sitting with a jacket on. Oddly the images were all in black and white, which from an artistic standpoint is amazing, but I personally want to see the details of the bags in full color, not grayscale. Yes, they look impressive as is, but I want to be blown away by the color choices, the visible textures, the details!

It was easy to see that many of the Dior bags are textured, yes, but not the way color would have provided. Brigitte Lacombe, the photographer for the Dior fall 2017 handbag campaign photoshoot, did a beautiful job regardless.

The laid-back style of the shoot was impressive; most people end up in jeans and a tee at some point anyway. It is nice that such a high-end label is advertising their bags against that ensemble, which was styled by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior.

Based on the information from WWD, the campaign shows not only the fall 2017 line of handbags, but also the Dior pre-fall 2017 collection, which is very exciting. The campaign is beautiful, the shirts are amazing and the bags are as exquisite as one would expect from Dior, but again the cost with these images comes from the details of the bags. We were able to see the new Dior logo, statement tees and stiletto heels, but in a minimalist fashion over a white background, so the focus was really on the attire and bags.

The wide straps on the bags are perhaps one of the better fine points of the design. The smooth leather bag with Dior on the front might perhaps be one of my personal favorites. The designs of the collection as far as we can tell without the minutiae of color included are still pretty amazing. The wide straps are long enough to make each bag a crossbody bag.

The bags styled to be reminiscent of the old trunks are also incredibly appealing, and the clasps are a nice touch. The size and shapes offered by the bags are worth noting as well especially for those of us who actually utilize every inch of space we have in a bag. Even the smallest of these very chic Dior handbags has a realistic serviceability due to the design.

The old trunk feel is a brilliant addition especially with the cannage print. All of the new Dior bags are amazing, but I still cannot wait to see them in full color as my imagination is running wild curious if any of the color trends will be addressed, though I am prepared for there to be no real deviation.

Photos courtesy of Dior