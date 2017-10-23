Accessories Gallery Trends

Effortlessly Chic Ways To Include A Beret In Your Style

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 22

You don’t have to be in Paris to wear a beret. This hat is one of the oldest and most fashionable accessories that exist. It can become a regular part of your style, especially during cold days. Many fashion bloggers and influencers showed off their favorite berets during the last month. All of them found easy and chic ways to include this accessory in their looks. Some people might find it tricky to wear a beret. But if you are open-minded and you love trying new trends, this hat will become your favorite.

First of all, you can style it in many different ways. When choosing accessories, we always want them to be versatile. That is the best thing about the beret. In the past women only wore it when they were all dressed up, or with super-serious suits. But today, those rules don’t apply anymore. The key to owning the beret look is to feel comfortable in it. You can always throw on your favorite jeans, fun sneakers and nice coat. Another way to go is to switch the sneakers with heels.

Classy and elegant outfits can always be accessorized with a beret. Power suits will look amazing combined with this hat. Plaids are big right now, and just like many other bloggers, you can try matching them with a beret. Skirts and dresses are other options. If you have a simple dress just add this hat and a chic bag, that’s all you need. Black is always a good idea when it comes to colors. It goes well with everything and you can pair it with patterned clothes. Red, brown, dark green, maroon are just a part of the colors that look amazing with fall outfits.

Take a look at these super-chic outfits that include a beret. All of them are cool, simple, and you will find them very helpful if you are looking for fresh fall ideas.

 

Effortlessly Chic Ways To Include A Beret In Your Style plaid coat pants
Photo Credit: Imaxtree
Prev Page1 of 22

Recent Posts

Effortlessly Chic Ways To Include A Beret In Your Style

Accessories Gallery Trends

Effortlessly Chic Ways To Include A Beret In Your Style

You don’t have to be in Paris to wear a beret. This hat is one of the oldest and most fashionable accessories that exist. It can become a regular part of your style, especially during...

The 8 Trendiest Hairstyles of 2017

Celebrities Hairstyles

The 8 Trendiest Hairstyles of 2017

The summer heat made us wear too many updos. This year we saw many hair transformations. A lot of celebrities changed their hairstyle. If you’ve been wanting to make a hair change for a while,...

Kat Von D X Farm Sanctuary Collaboration And The “Divine” Palette

Perfumes & Makeup

Kat Von D X Farm Sanctuary Collaboration And The “Divine” Palette

The queen of vegan makeup, Kat Von D, has more good news for us. A few months ago, the tattoo artist and beauty mogul teased four new shades of the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick. The best...

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Full Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Full Collection

Gigi Hadid took the beauty world by storm last week. The young supermodel first teased and then released the Jetsetter palette. The 11-pan palette inspired by Gigi’s in-flight makeup kit sold out in only 90...

Cropped Jeans: The Only Thing You Need To Look Cool This Fall

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Cropped Jeans: The Only Thing You Need To Look Cool This Fall

Throughout the crazy fashion month, we witnessed insanely stylish outfits presented by the street icons. Jeans are one of their favorite clothing pieces. Somehow these ladies manage to make even the simplest outfit Instagram-worthy. The...