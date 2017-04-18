Accessories

Gigi Hadid To Design New Stuart Weitzman Shoes?

By Updated on

Gigi Hadid released a series of posts on her Instagram account that has everyone up in a tizzy, which is not at all unusual for her. Hadid has been fronting campaign after campaign so any announcement by Gigi Hadid on her page is going to stir up her fans. Her Instagram followers’ number is close to 33 million, her twitter followers’ number at 4.45 million and with each campaign she lands her numbers are growing more and more.

At less than a week old, the post of Gigi Hadid posing before her ad for Stuart Weitzman at the Stuart Weitzman headquarters already has 1,595,052 likes at last glance. The post was simple enough, showing a happy Gigi Hadid posting up with two fingers in the peace sign with both hands – in front of a huge wall plastered with the image of her for Stuart Weitzman.

The shoot seemed impromptu and celebratory though any fan of fashion knows this is a concept we are supposed to get, though it is rarely as impromptu a shoot as it seems. It is a brilliant and beautiful picture but it leaves us with so many questions about what it could mean for our upcoming fashions and shopping habits will look like.

Stuart Weitzman shoes are beautiful and the Gigi Boot that Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman collaborated on was a success, as was the ad campaign. That leads many of us to believe that Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman are collaborating again on either another shoe or even a collection that we can all drool over while we wait to get our hands on them.

She could be hinting that the brand itself, Stuart Weitzman, had new offerings coming out. The Instagram post was simple and short, reading “visited my @stuartweitzman fam at the new HQ today 🗽🗽🗽 newness coming sooooon!!”

Nowhere does the post indicate a concrete theory. Gigi Hadid could also very well just be congratulating a company that she has a great working relationship with. She could be providing a boost by mentioning the company to her millions of followers just to start some more buzz, allowing for the company she is a spokesperson for to continue to do well and keep signing her checks on time.

Gigi is a very popular model, has been snatched up for several different campaigns and worked to help design a few stunning options to add to her designing credits. Her work is beautiful so naturally we would assume it was something she was working on, because we want it! Only time – and Gigi’s Instagram, of course, will tell, but either way I am certain no one will be disappointed, that is a near certainty.

Photo courtesy of @GigiHadid

