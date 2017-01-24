Jennifer Lopez’s Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection Drops!

Long-time Giuseppe fan Jennifer Lopez hopes to offer up a few popular shoe options in a capsule collection collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti that will appeal to her fans and more, and that has already dropped. The dancer, actress and singer is excited to promote the first collaboration between herself and Giuseppe Zanotti, hashtagged #GiuseppexJennifer, with the pieces already available for purchase at Giuseppe Zanotti’s website.

She has already released a statement, saying: “With Giuseppe, we created an ultra-modern, feminine collection of killer heels, sexy flats and fashion-forward sneakers. And as you would expect, there’s just the right amount of sparkle.”

She is really trying to cover all basis with her shoes, if you need it, she would like to provide an option that you can purchase. The Jennifer Lopez x Giuseppe Zanotti shoe collection is called Giuseppe for Jennifer, and the variation of colors and embellishments on the six different styles of shoes creates a lot of wearable options.

While none of the looks are particularly awe inspiring or ground breaking in design, they are certainly pretty. Each of the 6 styles comes in multiple colors and is easy to include in an outfit.

There is particular interest being shown in the wedge suede sneakers – are they coming back? Jennifer Lopez is known for taking hits and revamping them so it would not be a surprise if this style of shoe, with the jewel embellished straps of the soft suede high wedge sneakers, really helped cement a comeback for the style.

According to Giuseppe Zanotti this capsule collection with Jennifer Lopez is his first real celebrity collaboration saying of the working relationship: “She gives me suggestions and I give her advice and both of us, we are open to learn.” It is probably a dream collaboration as he has created custom shoe wear for other celebrities, but not worked with a celebrity to create shoes for the masses, or in this case, the wealthier masses.

The shimmer and shine of the Jennifer Lopez x Giuseppe Zanotti shoe collection will not come cheap though, with the lowest price ringing in at $795 with the most expensive shoe being just a hair under $1400. The collection has been in the works since the first official collaboration in May of 2016, so we know she has been working hard on the endeavor.

Of all of Jennifer Lopez’s many fashionable projects, this is the most luxe – intentionally done as a high-end project not for the wider audience who would be shopping a lower price point. Lopez spoke with People Magazine, saying: “I’ve always been a shoe girl. It’s clear that I love gorgeous shoes and boots to make a statement or really complete a look. But it’s so much more than just the appearance of the shoes.”

Photos courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti