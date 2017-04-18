The Jimmy Choo pre-fall 2017 ad campaign features the pre-fall collection of shoes and the models Steffy Argelich and Josh Upshaw. There are two different videos showing off the women’s and the men’s pre-fall 2017 Jimmy Choo shoe collection. The ad campaign was shot by Theo Wenner and styled by Sarah Richardson.

The creative director, Trey Laird was also on set. Cynthia Harvey created the tousled and chic hairstyles alongside Thomas De Kluyver, the makeup artist that created these goal-worthy and effortless appearing natural makeup looks. The styling overall was chic with a look like the models were trying to relax after a long day of being a well dressed, beautifully shod professional.

A brightly colored psychedelic mule is an incredible shoe that will stand out anywhere and everywhere, the one here being the Jimmy Choo Hustle 100 black suede mules with pink galaxy star print and studs. The block heel is not too high, the open peep toe is cute and the shape and design of the mule are stunning, garning a second more in-depth look after a double take. It’s definitely a statement shoe in this collection, but true to Jimmy Choo style, this is not the only statement shoe in the lineup by any means.

The soft leather and metallic embellishments used for the Jimmy Choo Gigi flat tea rose mirror leather sandals with beads are exquisitely designed and detailed for maximum wearability. Hints of the favorite trends of the last few seasons make plenty of appearances throughout the collection – rose gold, ballet flat details and studs.

The Jimmy Choo Kamron 100 vintage rose suede round toe pumps with dégradé crystal stars feature a lace up design, creating a soft pink suede stiletto version of a sued ballet shoe. Customizing services are also going to be available for this collection.

“I wanted the new campaign to highlight the symmetry between the Jimmy Choo woman and man. The bold insouciance accompanied by a care free attitude,” elaborated the creative director of Jimmy Choo Sandra Choi. “The campaign and collection invite you to embrace a free-spirited aesthetic where there are no rules. The styles are not there to define you but enhance how you feel at that moment.”

This is certainly an easily translatable concept in the Jimmy Choo pre-fall 2017 ad campaign – it is beautifully shot and styled to give off exactly the aesthetic described by Sandra Choi. The bags included feature a range of embellishments from studs to crystals and tassels with soft leather or suede fringe.

Even the booties in the collection – like the Jimmy Choo Hartley 65 shaded python round toe booties with studs have a rock and roll touch to them that still matched beautifully with the soft, fluttering sheer pleated dress.

