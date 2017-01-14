Jimmy Choo Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Features Artwork by Shona Heath

Jimmy Choo shows off both the women’s and men’s spring 2017 collections together in the new ad campaign, with amazing designs that are already available for purchase on JimmyChoo.com. This is the first time that both collections have been shown in the same campaign and it is as beautifully well done, as we would expect of Jimmy Choo.

The creative director for Jimmy Choo, Sandra Choi, was inspired by florals for the spring 2017 collection. This is obvious in the high-heeled floral applique sandals and shown similarly in the huge, custom oversized floral backgrounds used in the ad campaign. Although the printed ad campaign featured both the women’s and men’s spring collections together, the campaign videos show them separately.

In the men’s Jimmy Choo spring 2017 collection, there is a pair of studded white high top sneakers, as well as some beautifully embellished loafers.

The Jimmy Choo spring 2017 ad campaign features a set of custom backgrounds created by Shona Heath, the British set designer and artist who has worked on other successful ad campaigns with Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Mulberry. The floral elements present in the design of background are really set off and beautifully accentuated throughout the ad campaign even though the shoes and accessories take center stage in the campaign shot by Dan Jackson. The models’ hairstyles were taken care of by Sam McKnight and the makeup was styled by Val Garland.

As Sandra told WWD, she “wanted the new campaign to portray the Jimmy Choo woman and man in the same environment. The one-of-a-kind beauty found in nature was a key inspiration for the spring collection and how we need to pause in our busy lives to stop for a moment and marvel at the wonders we co-exist with. The oversized perspective of the set reinforces the extraordinarily mesmerizing power of nature.”

Her outlook was beautifully expressed in options that are sure to be eye-catching and worn for much longer than just the spring season. The purple sandals with the ankle strap and embellished center strap are my favorite so far. They are elegant, beautiful and contain variations of my favorite color – a rich deep plum purple.

Though the entirety of the Jimmy Choo spring/summer 2017 ad campaign won’t be seen until March 2017 in print, the snippets we have been shown are certainly inspiring and amazing. The eyewear we have seen so far is about rounded glitter frames with a burnt orange tint to the lenses. The soft purple suede saddlebag is dreamy and looks beautiful against the swirling blues, greens and purples of the custom background.

The women’s collection was modeled by Kiki Willems, while the men’s collection was modeled by Lou Gaillot. The floral inspiration really breathed a significant amount of life into the collection and the simple, but bright colors used will have a lasting colorful impact on the wardrobes of fashion lovers well past the spring 2017 season, but will resonate as Jimmy Choo designs always do in the imaginations and aesthetics of the wearer.

Photos courtesy of Jimmy Choo