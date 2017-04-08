Kanye West Debuts a Jewelry Collection

Kanye West wants to make certain that people have plenty of options when it comes to wearing his brands. Now the famous rapper is debuting his own jewelry collection. The Yeezy jewelry collection was done in collaboration with Jacob Arabo, also widely known as Jacob the Jeweler, yielding 12 pieces that were clearly inspired by the Florentine art of the 14th century.

The reason for the source of inspiration, according to Kanye is simple. “I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” he explained.

Donatello’s bas-relief portraits are widely considered to be classically romantic. Each pendant and medallion is in this style, and we have known for years that this style has appealed to Kanye: one of his famous pendants from back in the day was a religious piece in the same style.

Anyone who saw the Yeezy Season 4 or Season 5 runway shows saw the pieces, as they were also worn during the presentation. Though not his first foray into accessories, this is Kanye’s first attempt at a jewelry collection.

Based on the success of his sneakers and other collections, this shouldn’t be a problem. Kanye has a pretty loyal fanbase who are quick to jump in and buy his merchandise, however, the price tag here may be an impediment. Each piece of jewelry will range in cost from $3000 to $12,000 putting the pieces firmly out of reach for many, even as a luxury purchase.

Kanye West’s Yeezy jewelry is for sale on the Yeezy online store currently. Unlike his sneakers, which sell out in a blink, these may take a bit longer to move out. The textured pieces certainly have the work put in, with the faces standing out in relief or shaped were necessary. Not only is he selling the pendants and medallions, but also rings as well as bracelets, and apparently more will be coming along the way in the future. The pieces are 18-karat yellow gold and worth every single penny.

Just to show the world that the pendants can be realistically styled and just because she wanted to, Kim K has been wearing the pendants as well, sometimes in layers, to events and just out and about. She has even worn them to the MTV Video Music Awards last year in August.

Though the man is clearly happy to be branching out – stepping into areas he hasn’t before and clearly finding and meeting plenty of success, he doesn’t intend to stop, and he tells us this all the time. The pieces can be seen, modeled in black sand, and purchased on the yeezysupply.com website by reaching out to Jacob and Co, or Jacob the Jeweler to get their own Yeezy pendent.

Photos courtesy of Yeezy