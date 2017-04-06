Karen Walker’s EYESHADOW Line of Cool Sunglasses

Who says makeup cannot inspire fashion, and vice versa? Karen Walker’s brand new EYESHADOW line of ultra-cool sunglasses takes makeup and turns it into a dream array of three new sunglasses that are literally to die for.

Already available in stores and at karenwalker.com, Karen Walker’s EYESHADOW eyewear line consists of three different silhouettes, namely a rounded one, a classic cat eye and a vintage-inspired aviator one, each available in silver mirror, pink, gold, tortoiseshell or marigold lenses. The line’s price tags range from $220 to $250, with the silhouettes soon to be available for purchase at Nordstrom, Shopbop.com and Barneys New York, too.

“People wear sunglasses, yes to protect their eyes from the sun, but it’s so much more than that now. It’s about making a statement and completing the look. Sometimes you want to just wear eyewear because it looks awesome with your outfit,” Walker explained to WWD. “Sheer lenses and more transitional lenses-can actually become a fashion statement indoors and outdoors.”

Karen Walker’s latest accessory line thus plays with the idea of a pair of sunglasses that not only got inspired by makeup, but that could also actually function as a sort of unconventional eye makeup. Each one of the sunnies is, in fact, rimless, creating thus a more delicate look that, thanks to the see-through effect of the lenses (with the sole exception of the silver mirror ones), makes it possible for your actual eye makeup to blend in with the lenses themselves.

Moreover the lens colors, which are all “really soft and pared back,” were specifically made to create the illusion of makeup, as the designer “wanted to play with the idea of going from eyewear to a beauty product”, giving “the impression of a dusting of an eye shadow over the eyes…rather than pale frames,” as Karen Walker continued.

Of course, with Karen Walker’s EYESHADOW sunglasses 2017 line being all about makeup, the designer couldn’t exempt herself from collaborating with one of the coolest beauty brands around – MAC Cosmetics, which teamed up with the designer for the collection’s ad campaign. Karen Walker’s EYESHADOW sunglasses ad campaign also coincided with MAC Cosmetics’ acclaimed and awaited release of its brand new Colour Rocker matte lipstick line, the shades of which got featured in Walker’s campaign, basically killing two birds with one stone.

Styled by makeup artist Kiekie Stanners, the MAC Cosmetics x Karen Walker EYESHADOW ad campaign could really give anyone one of the month’s biggest shopping spree, so get ready to fill your wish lists with a plethora of different sunglasses and lipsticks!

Photos courtesy of Karen Walker