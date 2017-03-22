Karl Lagerfeld Has Designed A Swarovski Jewelry Collection

News that Karl Lagerfeld was partnering with Swaroski to design a jewelry collection broke the headlines back in January, leaving everyone thrilled to see the sneak peeks of the items. Three months after, the first pictures of Karl Lagerfeld’s Swarovski jewelry collection get finally revealed, with the results being jaw-dropping indeed!

Set to go on sale at the Swarovski Crystal Worlds and Karl Lagerfeld retailers, as well as in selected stores and online at karl.com in September, Karl Lagerfeld’s Swarovski jewelry collection could be also regarded as relatively and surprisingly affordable, as the price tags will range from €50 to €250 (now circa $54 and $270 accordingly).

Set to debut at the Baselworld fair, which lasts from this Thursday up until March 30th and where Gucci’s Le Marché des Merveilles collection of watches is set to be presented as well, Karl Lagerfeld’s collection for Swarovski is actually going to include three different line-ups per year, with the first one dubbed The Ikonic line, the second one The Klassic Karl and the third and last one The Essentials.

Each line reflects Lagerfeld’s different, eclectic approaches to jewelry, with all of the different items being suitable for any taste. While the Ikonic line transposes Lagerfeld’s glam-rock aesthetics to luxury, with asymmetrical necklaces exuding edgy vibes, Klassic Karl is an ode to Lagerfeld’s intimate world, with his famed cat Choupette being the inspiration behind various designs. The Essentials, on the other hand, is more laid-back and classically chic, with pendants, chains and celestial-inspired pieces coming covered with cascades of Swarovski crystals.

“We feel honored to be partnering with an iconic fashion house such as Karl Lagerfeld,” Markus Langes-Swarovski, a member of Swarovski’s executive board explained earlier this year. “Reflective of the creative vision of Karl Lagerfeld, the collection was developed with cutting-edge design elements and superior quality, which perfectly complement the existing categories. We look forward to maximizing our licensing partnership together.”

The collaboration between Swarovski and Karl Lagerfeld is a highly anticipated collection for the former, as Swarovski has been planning to renovate itself for a few months now. Actually, the so-called Lagerfeld tie-up is Swarovski’s new method of taking the brand recognition to a brand new level, reaching a wider customer base. In addition, the brand tapped Karlie Kloss as its new brand ambassador, as well as announced an iconic collaboration with designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Although the Karl Lagerfeld x Swarovski collaboration appears to be a greater deal for Swarovski, Karl Lagerfeld’s chief executive officer Pier Paolo Righi revealed the German designer is more than thrilled about the partnership, and cannot wait to officially launch it later this autumn.

“Karl is the man of accessorization and jewelry, it was therefore the next natural step for us to expand our product range with a fashion jewelry collection. Swarovski, with their significant expertise, makes the perfect partner for us and we look forward to launching the first collection this fall,” Righi explained.

As for us, we cannot wait to finally take a closer look at all the Karl Lagerfeld x Swarovski jewelry pieces!

Photos courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld