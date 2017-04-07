Accessories

Lady Gaga Channels Her Elegant Side in Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 Campaign

By Updated on

Here we are with the ad campaign everyone is talking about, i.e. Lady Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 commercial! Released this week, the Tiffany & Co. Hardware SS 2017 campaign helps Lady Gaga channel her most elegant side, also thanks to iconic fashion photographer David Sims’ incredible artistic skills (most recently, he also shot Marc Jacobs’ spring 2017 ad campaign, too), as well as former Vogue editor and now stylist Grace Coddington’s talent.

Lady Gaga in Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 Campaign

Announced as Tiffany & Co.’s brand ambassador a few months ago, around the same time when the artist surprised us with an epic Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga appears as a natural fit for the luxury brand, whose designs and styles have always been synonymous with elegance and delicacy.

For these reasons, Tiffany & Co’s campaign with Lady Gaga could be described as the epitome of simplicity, with the 31-year-old musician channeling two different timeless outfits that enhance both her beauty and the items from Tiffany & Co.’s spring/summer 2017 collection.

“I love Tiffany HardWear because it’s different and elegant — but it’s not what you would expect of elegance. That’s like me I think—I’m a bit different,” said Lady Gaga in an official statement. “To me, Tiffany is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times.

In the campaign’s pictures, Lady Gaga is seen donning either a classic silk collared blouse, or a minimal black turtleneck, with the pieces from this latest hardware collection of Tiffany & Co.’s being inevitably accentuated by the compositions of the photos.Throughout the campaign, Gaga rocks everything from a minimal necklace to a gorgeous and elegantly flashy pair of triple-drop earrings, which we bet will quickly become one of this spring’s must-have statement jewelry pieces. The campaign even takes the time to focus on an imposing 18-karat goldwrap bracelet that we are sure is destined to become Tiffany’s next it-item.

Lady Gaga in Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 Campaign

To give us a better perspective about Lady Gaga’s relationship with Tiffany & Co. and generally with jewelry, Sims also shot a video for the campaign, in which Lady Gaga, of course, had to release empowering messages for us all.

“I think that jewelry, like all other accessories, can give you the chance to pump up the volume,” Lady Gaga stated in the campaign’s short video. “It’s a misconception that a man or your lover has to buy you jewelry. I think a woman can buy herself jewelry and put it on with dignity.”

Tiffany & Co.’s Hardware SS 2017 collection will be available in stores starting from April 28th, and online at Selfridges from May 2nd.

Photos courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Recent Posts

Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell Showcase Topshop Jeans for SS 2017

Fashion

Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell Showcase Topshop Jeans for SS 2017

It-models and rising starts Lottie Moss and Stella Maxwell got back together for Topshop’s newest Topshop Jeans summer/spring 2017 campaign, the staples of which (available online at Topshop.com) got showcased by models Cami Morrone, Damaris...

Model Liza Golden-Bhojwani Ditched Her 500-Calories-a-Day Diet and Gained Weight to Be Healthier

Fitness & Diet

Model Liza Golden-Bhojwani Ditched Her 500-Calories-a-Day Diet and Gained Weight to Be Healthier

Model Liza Golden Bhojwani decided to share her body conscious story with the world, and the ripples of positivity and insight that will result from her story are likely to help a lot of people....

Lady Gaga Channels Her Elegant Side in Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 Campaign

Accessories

Lady Gaga Channels Her Elegant Side in Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 Campaign

Here we are with the ad campaign everyone is talking about, i.e. Lady Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 commercial! Released this week, the Tiffany & Co. Hardware SS 2017 campaign helps Lady Gaga channel...

11 Best Makeup and Skin Care Products for Oily Skin

Beauty Tips

11 Best Makeup and Skin Care Products for Oily Skin

Finding the best makeup and skin care products for oily skin can be tough. The market, especially, is rife with misinformation and products that just mess up oily skin. Instead of balancing it and making...

Kristen Stewart Stars in Chanel’s Gabrielle Campaign

Accessories

Kristen Stewart Stars in Chanel’s Gabrielle Campaign

The Chanel Gabrielle campaign is being fronted by Chanel’s long-term brand ambassador Kristen Stuart. The new campaign reveal showed off the different versions of the Chanel bags with the signature Chanel hardware, interesting color combinations,...