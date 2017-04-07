Lady Gaga Channels Her Elegant Side in Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 Campaign

Here we are with the ad campaign everyone is talking about, i.e. Lady Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. SS 2017 commercial! Released this week, the Tiffany & Co. Hardware SS 2017 campaign helps Lady Gaga channel her most elegant side, also thanks to iconic fashion photographer David Sims’ incredible artistic skills (most recently, he also shot Marc Jacobs’ spring 2017 ad campaign, too), as well as former Vogue editor and now stylist Grace Coddington’s talent.

Announced as Tiffany & Co.’s brand ambassador a few months ago, around the same time when the artist surprised us with an epic Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga appears as a natural fit for the luxury brand, whose designs and styles have always been synonymous with elegance and delicacy.

For these reasons, Tiffany & Co’s campaign with Lady Gaga could be described as the epitome of simplicity, with the 31-year-old musician channeling two different timeless outfits that enhance both her beauty and the items from Tiffany & Co.’s spring/summer 2017 collection.

“I love Tiffany HardWear because it’s different and elegant — but it’s not what you would expect of elegance. That’s like me I think—I’m a bit different,” said Lady Gaga in an official statement. “To me, Tiffany is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times.

In the campaign’s pictures, Lady Gaga is seen donning either a classic silk collared blouse, or a minimal black turtleneck, with the pieces from this latest hardware collection of Tiffany & Co.’s being inevitably accentuated by the compositions of the photos.Throughout the campaign, Gaga rocks everything from a minimal necklace to a gorgeous and elegantly flashy pair of triple-drop earrings, which we bet will quickly become one of this spring’s must-have statement jewelry pieces. The campaign even takes the time to focus on an imposing 18-karat goldwrap bracelet that we are sure is destined to become Tiffany’s next it-item.

To give us a better perspective about Lady Gaga’s relationship with Tiffany & Co. and generally with jewelry, Sims also shot a video for the campaign, in which Lady Gaga, of course, had to release empowering messages for us all.

“I think that jewelry, like all other accessories, can give you the chance to pump up the volume,” Lady Gaga stated in the campaign’s short video. “It’s a misconception that a man or your lover has to buy you jewelry. I think a woman can buy herself jewelry and put it on with dignity.”

Tiffany & Co.’s Hardware SS 2017 collection will be available in stores starting from April 28th, and online at Selfridges from May 2nd.

Photos courtesy of Tiffany & Co.