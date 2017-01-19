Alexa Chung Is the Star of Longchamp’s Spring 2017 Campaign

Alexa Chung has always been synonymous with elegance, as much as Longchamp has always been synonymous with iconicity. For its spring 2017 ad campaign, Longchamp joined forces with the model, designer and it-girl once again, letting Alexa Chung become the brightest star of the French luxury house’s campaign.

Founded in Paris in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain, Longchamp has been cranking out it-bags ever since the early Fifties, always focusing on both revisited classics and on the seasonal hottest trends. For its spring 2017 collection, the fashion house took the chance to show its take on some of the most colorful trends, combining jocose vibes with the label’s own signature, sophisticated look. Joie de vivre was the focal point of the Longchamp spring 2017 collection, which was specifically created for the “radiant Longchamp woman”.

Thanks to both the label’s latest items and Alexa Chung (who is one of Longchamp’s most recurrent brand ambassadors), the French mansion perfectly managed to transpose its spring 2017 collection’s vibes to its respective ad campaign, the protagonists of which are some of Longchamp’s most acclaimed designs.

All dressed up in highly covetable bomber jackets, silky chemisiers and urban-chic leather shorts, throughout the Longchamp spring 2017 campaign, Alexa Chung channels four of the label’s most iconic it-bags, namely the Penélope handbag, the so-called Pliage Héritage, the Paris Premier, and last but not least the Pliage Cuir Rayé.

Iconic yet revisited through a more feminine and playful lens, each one of the designs features appealing colors, as well as captivating patterns, such as the stripes seen on the Pliage Cuir Rayé in light blue.

One of the most intriguing parts regarding Longchamp’s spring 2017 campaign is, however, that the mansion managed to pair each one of its motifs, from the set to what Chung is wearing, with the handbag’s personalities, focusing on their signature details, such as dangling floral adornments and tassel embellishments.

While for the collection’s most conventionally elegant proposals Chung got styled with the most casual/urban-chic ensembles possible, for the cheerful ones, she channeled a Parisian-inspired high end style, giving us a wider and deeper perspective on the different sources of inspiration that helped creative director Sophie Delafontaine ultimately envision one of Longchamp’s most praised and refreshing collections ever.

As for Alexa Chung, her latest efforts included the appointment as UGG’s creative director, as well as the launch of her own namesake fashion label that is set to debut in retailers starting from May 2017. With so many campaigns, collaborations and even a clothing line on the way, we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us for this already exciting year!

Photos courtesy of Longchamp