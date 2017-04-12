Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons Artsy Bags Collection

Louis Vuitton has just broken the Internet with a gorgeous Jeff Koons handbag collection, the items of which got already featured on every It-girl’s Instagram account. Set to officially debut on April 28th (each item will be available for purchase at louisvuitton.com and in selected stores), the Louis Vuitton x Jeff Koons bag collection is one of Louis Vuitton’s most artistically inspiring collaborations, one of those partnerships that will never go forgotten.

Contemporary artist Jeff Koons, who is mainly known for his ability of turning kitsch images and objects into art, teamed up with the French mansion to create a range of handbags, purses and backpacks that will make any art lover giggle for sure, as each bag and accessory features a reproduction of some of the world’s most famous paintings ever created by a human being.

“What’s wonderful about working with Louis Vuitton is that there really aren’t parameters. When they come and speak to you about a project, everybody already has an understanding of what the possibilities are to create something special. We both had the same objective: we wanted to make something that really uses material, texture and colour to communicate and create something desirable. So there was tremendous freedom,” Koons explained to Vogue UK.

Dubbed the “Masters Collection”, Jeff Koon’s artsy bag line-up takes Louis Vuitton’s signature masterpieces such as the Speedy, the Neverfull and the Keepall, and emblazons them with masterpieces from artists such as Fragonard, Rubens, Da Vinci, Titian and Van Gogh, overwhelming us with strong Stendhal syndrome symptoms already.

What’s even better is that, with Koons being the creator of the reproductions, those paintings on the handbags are not simply reprints of the artists’ original paintings, but rather Jeff Koons’ actual reproductions of his own Gazing Ball painting series. In a sort of meta-collection that could be described as an inception kind of collaboration, each one of the Masters collection’s items features also both Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram logo along with that of the artist, and a tag based on one of Koons’ most renowned artworks, the Rabbit sculpture.

“Pushing its know-how to new limits, Louis Vuitton has employed the most advanced techniques and craftsmanship to faithfully reproduce the artworks on the canvas of the bags,” said the French fashion house in an official press note. “By re-presenting these celebrated pieces on Louis Vuitton bags, Koons once again invites viewers to consider these works anew, opening the museum to the world and encouraging us to experience the old masters in novel ways.”

According to Louis Vuitton, more Jeff Koons-inspired artworks will come out later this year!

Photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton