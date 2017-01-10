Gigi Hadid for Max Mara Accessories Spring 2017 Campaign

Max Mara has been nailing the whole “it-items” thing for a few seasons now, and this week just ventured into the world of the ultimate it-girls teaming up with Gigi Hadid, letting her star as the newest Max Mara accessories spring 2017 ad campaign’s brand ambassador.

Like Max Mara, which recently showcased its pre-fall 2017 collection’s runway show in one of Shanghai’s most imposing exhibition centers, Gigi Hadid also experienced one of the most successful years of her life, with her modeling career jumping from a collection with Tommy Hilfiger to a runway show as a Victoria’s Secret model.

It is not that surprising that the Italian fashion house tapped her as the newest Max Mara accessories spring 2017 campaign’s brand ambassador, also asking one of the industry’s most iconic photographers, Steven Meisel, to capture the ad campaign. Those who have a keen eye for fashion photography will instantly recognize Meisel’s visionary touch on the campaign’s pictures, as the prolific photographer’s self-proclaimed “a little bit outrageous and crazy”, yet always soigné style definitely overwhelms the campaign with a distinctively otherworldly outcome.

Bold and vivid, Max Mara’s ad campaign for its accessories spring 2017 collection provides us with all the different kinds of inspiration we need to get ready for springtime, whether it is all about a purse, a pair of sunglasses or shoes. To make things even more appealing and balanced, Max Mara made sure model Gigi Hadid could showcase a variety of suit jackets, tailored pants and flirty bandeau bras, the curve-hugging lines of which inevitably enhance the contrasting and rigid silhouettes of the accessories.

All of the handbags displayed in the campaign feature glamorously squared lines, the sharpness of which is definitely highlighted by Gigi Hadid’s outfits and hairstyles (she set her curls free!). Max Mara’s visor-style sunglasses easily find their way to shine too thanks to Hadid’s outfits, framing her face with their elegant, yet highly wearable and fresh style.

The Max Mara accessories spring 2017 ad campaign also treats us to the Max Mara spring/summer 2017 collection’s must-have shoes, the lace-up detailing of which injects am ultimate sexier allure to the entire campaign.

Last but not least, belts also appear to be one of the campaign’s main focal points, proving an outfit can easily change and transition from being a street wear-inspired one to a more glamorously contemporary one, just adding one single accessory staple.

Photos courtesy of Max Mara