Leandra Medine Drops Round 2 of MR by Man Repeller Shoes for Net-a-Porter

Leandra Medine released round 2 of her MR by Man Repeller shoes to be sold exclusively on Net-a-Porter.com. The shoes range in cost and design, seeming as though the imagination of the designs was built on the previous iteration of the shoe line. Deconstructed versions of the signature loafers from the first line of Man Repeller shoes are in this collection along with a few booties and slides.

October of last year saw the first round of Man Repeller shoes released in a small capsule collection by blogger Leandra Medine in an exclusive deal with Net-a-Porter. The prices were high, ranging from just under $300 to close to $800 per pair. That collection gave us above all a really cute pair of wearable, interesting penny loafers in bright colors and a look into the concept of Man Repeller as a shoe line and the blog run successfully by Leandra Medine.

The release of the MR by Man Repeller shoes SS 2017 for Net-a-Porter has already garnered comments, as expected and they are as interesting as the shoes themselves. To be fair, the opinions are certainly polarizing, ranging from confusion to complete and total amusement. One of the shoes has a cactus platform heel for whatever reason and it is fun and whimsical but clearly not something that would appeal to everyone.

Net-a-Porter is a luxury E-commerce site that sells any and everything fashion related, and this collection was basically requested by them. If nothing else, they are certainly conversation pieces and the more adventurous fashionista could most certainly make it work.

Leandra Medine was asked to create another collection that was just as interesting as the first set under the Man Repeller brand. She certainly did create an eyeful for us and Net-a-Porter. “I was thinking about the shoes I like most in my closet and how I could make them better, which is how I landed on the lace-up loafers. With the plexiglass slides, which are definitely my favorite, I tried to recreate a Carrie Bradshaw shoe; and the cactus shoe is, no joke, inspired by my yoga practice.”

The new MR by Man Repeller shoes are inarguably original, eclectic and designed purely based on what Leandra Medine wanted to manifest. The demure satin slides will do well and we shall all see about the interesting cactus heel Perspex trimmed metallic leather sandals, which seem to be the most talked about and polarizing pair in the collection. I personally am a fan of the Sun leather and satin mules, though for $455 they may be waitlisted behind some other expensive shoes I have an eye for.

Net-a-Porter specifically requested these manifestations so they must be confident they will do well. The blog is certainly successful and apparently the first capsule collection did well enough to warrant a second.

Photos courtesy of Man Repeller, Net-a-Porter