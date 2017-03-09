Pop & Suki Teams Up With Away to Design The Perfect It-Girl Approved Pink Suitcase

Finding the perfect it-girl approved suitcase isn’t easy, especially now that the summer holiday seasons are getting closer. To help us in our researches, Pop & Suki has teamed up with Away Travel to design the ultimate suitcase that is it-girl-approved and, of course, pink!

Since this Pop & Suki x Away Travel suitcase capsule collection is limited edition, with prices ranging from $225 USD to $295 USD, we recommend heading to awaytravel.com to purchase yours before the suitcases fly off the shelves.

Dipped in the most gorgeous baby pink coloring, the 4-piece capsule collection includes four different sizes, meaning that Pop & Suki and Away Travel are having us stocked up, whether we are planning for a week-long Spring Break travel, or we are about to spend 3 months abroad in a foreign country.

Besides being utterly cute, all of the different suitcases are extremely practical and utilitarian, too, as they feature an elegant sleek figure, 360° spinning wheels, a scratch-resistant shell and, above all, Awwy Travel’s signature built-in USB charger, which is good news indeed for all of the tech savvy, wanderlust-driven type of girls who are also looking for the most stylish it-girl approved travel bag.

This collaboration comes right after yesterday’s International Women’s Day, a recurrence that has a lot to deal with both Away Travel and Pop & Suki. Both brands are, in fact, female-founded and led companies, with Away Travel’s founders and BFF Jen Rubio and Steph Korey having been featured on Forbes’ notorious 30 Under 30 list in 2016.

According to Forbes, the duo “carried out interviews with 800 frequent fliers to ascertain what exactly today’s travelers want out of their luggage”, with the result that their standard $225 suitcase features, USB charger aside, a “chic polycarbonate exterior and a patented compression system inside”. Even Vogue quickly fell in love with Travel Away, calling their technologic suitcase the “perfect carry-on.”

Pop & Suki, innovation- and girl power-wise, is an equally exciting emerging brand. Founded by Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie, Pop & Suki is one of the most acclaimed emerging accessory brands from the past few years, with their signature pastel pink color being not only absolutely covetable, but also exuding strong girl power vibes, indeed.

“We aimed to juxtapose functionality with femininity—we wanted elegant pieces that could withstand the wear and tear of busy lives,” Suki Waterhouse explained to Vogue earlier last year. “We wanted to develop timeless pieces that could be applicable to anyone without looking cookie-cutter.”

With their pink camera bag being all over Instagram, we could fairly state they completed their mission already!

We are definitely looking forward to more empowered collaborations, this year!

Photos courtesy of Pop & Suki