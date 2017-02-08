Riccardo Tisci Unveils Nike Dunk Sneaker, Taps Bella Hadid for the Campaign

Riccardo Tisci has made no attempts to hide that he is a self-proclaimed sneaker head with more than one thousand pairs of sneakers. His love of sneakers is being put to our benefit as his collaboration with Nike has yielded a stunning design. Riccardo Tisci’s new Nike design – the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT goes on sale on February 10th, 2017 at Nike stores and online on Nike.com.

On Monday, Riccardo Tisci said: “I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street-style culture. For younger generations, it can fit as many different styles tribes as you can imagine. I think it’s one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.”

His iteration of this iconic style of shoe will be available for purchase at Bergdorf Goodman, NikeLab, Concepts NYC, Dover Street Market New York and on Feb 23rd the shoes will become available for global release on the Nike website and with NikeLab retailers.

This is not Riccardo Tisci’s first foray into the sneaker world as a creator with Nike. His first collaboration with Nike was in 2014, with a colorful and tribal inspired design of the incredibly popular Air Force 1. His first collaboration on the Dunk yielded the NikeLab Dunk Lux High x RT, two sets of training shoes, the Transform Flyknit x RT, the Air Zoom Legend x RT, a Chelsea boot and the Free Train Force Flyknit x RT. All of these featured very aware detailing and deliberate accents and details that set the designs apart.

The intention was not just to make a beautiful shoe, but also to create a shoe easy to differentiate and unmistakably designed with other sneaker heads in mind. Where some might see a cool pair of shoes, other sneaker heads will see an intricate work of art and easily distinguishable marks that will add its own value to each style.

The new NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT features a big belly swoosh, exaggerated eye stay and enlarged foxing as another extra generous proportioned detailing. This portion of the design is similar to the previous Dunk Lux High, and also includes rolled upper edges, a lack of toe perforations and the Nike swoosh and RT logo placed on the heel.

The Riccardo Tisci for Nike Dunk sneaker is designed to be unisex and inspired by 8-‘s basketball and skate culture. Additionally he is collaborating on a new Free Train Force Flyknit, Transform Flyknit and Air Zoom Legend. He has already chosen Bella Hadid to model the shoe. Judging from the look of the shoe, you don’t have to be a sneaker head to realize that these sneakers are beautifully designed and will complement nearly any look.

Photos courtesy of Nike