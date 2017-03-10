Forget the Creepers! Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Bow Sneakers and Slides Are The It-Shoes of 2017

Here we are with another Fenty x Puma bestseller! After winning the Shoe of the Year Award with the it-girl-approved Fenty x Puma Creepers, Rihanna has joined forces with the footwear label to create the next it-shoe of 2017, namely the Fenty x Puma Bow sneakers and slides that you can get from Puma.com!

News that Fenty x Puma was about to drop something big has been in the air for a while now, with the Fenty x Puma fall 2017 fashion show confirming it (Rihanna presented her third star-studded Fenty x Puma collection during Paris Fashion Week on March, 6th).

Then, after International Women’s Day, for which Puma held various presentations and events centered on its brand new Hers and Hers Puma Suede Heart Resets, the label surprised us with the newest Fenty x Puma it-items, which were officially launched at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Thursday as a pre-release via the Puma website and through other selected retailers, such as Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma bow sneakers and slides are cozy and absolutely covetable pairs of shoes that every it-girl especially on Instagram is already obsessed with, as both models combine comfort with a high-end, Rihanna-approved style that one cannot help but fall in love with. Aside from the feminine bow placed up on the center, which is built in a soft and smooth silk construction, both the sneakers and the slides are available in two colors – one of the most gorgeous baby pinks and a soigné olive green. The sneakers also feature a Nineties-inspired ergonomic sole, which will make strolling around the city definitely easier (and, of course, more stylish).

If slide sandals are your thing, but you are not that sure about that big, kawaii bow, Rihanna has also created black, white, pink and gray slides that, instead of the bow, feature furry embellishments on the front. With fur being one of the year’s biggest trends, we bet this pair will quickly fly off the shelves, too.

While the Fenty x Puma bow sneakers retail for $160, the slides retail for $90 (with the furry version of the slide sandals being available for purchase at $80). We recommend jumping to puma.com as soon as possible if you would love to get your hands on them, before they become sold out, and the only way to get them will be paying three times the price on eBay, as it happened with all of Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma creeper editions. As for now, it appears they are not sold out yet, but we all know it is a matter of seconds before they are all gone!

Photos courtesy of Puma