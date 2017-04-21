Rihanna Is Dropping Fenty x Puma Jelly Slides and Mint Fur Slides

Rihanna is hitting it big with Puma month after month! The musician-turned designer is, in fact, dropping new Fenty x Puma jelly slides and mint fur slides the upcoming summer, and everyone is already obsessed with them! Since all of her designs sell out instantly, you’d better start checking out Puma.com at the end of spring to be sure you grab your favorite pair in your desired coloring!

After teaming up with Chopard on an exclusive jewelry collection, releasing the Fenty x Stance Socks capsule collection, and creating this summer’s must-have shoes, namely the Fenty x Puma Bow sneakers and slides, Rihanna decided she wanted to treat us to an even bigger kind of iconicity, which this time around is unapologetically infused with covetable Nineties-inspired vibes.

Although neither an expected release date, nor official price tags have been revealed yet, there are actually a few things we already know regarding Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma new it-items, with all of them coming from the two pictures Fenty released regarding the shoes a few days ago.

First and foremost, we know that the styles are two, with one being the see-though jelly slides (and boy, do they give some nostalgic chills, indeed!), and the other one being the acclaimed fur slides in a mint coloring. While the former will be available in three different shades, namely pink, black and blue, the latter will come in the cutest soft green color ever. With Rihanna being the queen of pastel colors, however, many expect the furry slides to be dipped in many more pastel shades, as well.

Although many will probably consider both the Puma jelly and the fur slides as something to wear just at the beach/ while on vacation, we are 100% sure we will find them on basically any it-girl’s Instagram account, as Rihanna’s way of breaking the fashion rule is something only a few people can eventually resist.

With the Fenty x Puma Creepers still shining bright in the Hall of the Iconic Shoes (Rihanna even won the Footwear 2016 Award for that pair of shoes!), we expect the jelly and the fur slides, along with the Bow sneakers and slides to follow a similar, glorious path throughout this promising year.

