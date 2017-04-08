Rihanna Teams Up With Chopard On an Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Rihanna’s influence on the fashion world continues to grow, as the singer and designer is teaming up with Chopard to create the Rihanna Loves Chopard jewelry collection. The capsule collection of jewelry have prices available upon request and already up for preorder on the Chopard.com website.

The Rihanna Loves Chopard lineup will include nine pieces that Rihanna co-designed and will be available worldwide in Chopard boutiques in June. The collection is limited to 2,000 per design, so they are definitely limited edition. Each of the designs will be created by Rihanna and Caroline Scheufele, the Chopard dual titled copresident and creative director.

Talking of the collaboration with Rihanna Caroline Scheufele said: “Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity and inherent sense of design in every piece.” She then added: “With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.”

Touches of Carnival’s electric and incredible buzz of colors and music and fun will be infused into the designs with a nod to the lushness of Barbados. There will also be new versions of the house’s icons in the collection. The full Rihanna Loves Chopard jewelry collection will launch in May 2017, at the Cannes Film Festival.

There has already been so much work done on the collection that pieces have debuted on the red carpet already, worn by Rihanna, of course. The multi-stone chandelier earrings from the capsule collection were seen on the red carpet at the Grammys. These earrings have sapphires, tsavorites, diamonds, rubellites, Paraiba tourmalines and other colored gemstones.

The singer of ‘Diamonds’ will be providing her own Barbadian influence to the jewelry world and as with everything else she touches, the Rihanna Loves Chopard capsule collection is sure to be a big hit.

The designs themselves range from clustered (like the chandelier earrings and the clustered white diamond and fair mined white gold ear clip) to the very minimalistic, like the bangles and necklaces of gold and emerald green. In one of the photos, Rihanna is wearing a few of the 18-karat rose gold necklaces with rose gold and green ceramic Chopard Ice Cubes – those necklaces are going to retail for $3,950.

This marks the first time Chopard has made use of ceramic in their jewelry, and the rich green color of the ceramic was hand picked by Rihanna. The use of the iconic Chopard signature Ice Cube shape will also be done in frosty polished gold or diamond set versions.

The collection includes rings, bracelets, earrings, bangles and necklaces. In the U.S. an advertising campaign will show Rihanna rocking pieces of the collection for a while before the ad campaign is shown internationally.

Photos courtesy of WWD