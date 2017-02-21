Sophia Webster Showcased Summer-Approved Shoes for Fall 2017

Sophia Webster is a fun and inventive accessory brand and that was more than evident in the Sophia Webster fall/winter 2017-2018 collection of shoes and bags. The signature butterfly wings make more than one appearance; even though the butterfly is not really a winter symbolic animal, it is symbolic for the brand.

A new thing for Sophia Webster was the placement of the 3D butterfly and the inclusion in the type of bags that came out this season. Oddly the collection featured mostly sandals and open-toed options, a very summer-friendly aesthetic for a fall and winter collection. The collection seems to be designed mostly for winter in warmer climates.

Floating dresses showed up in the collection, as well as a huge and interestingly colored parka, and cute short jackets in an A-line silhouette of rainbow holographic material. The two fur coats are outstanding, matched with a furry hat, and the white fur coat has a dream worthy hood that matches the drama.

The inclusion of fur definitely gives the boots that definite winter feel. The lace-up style of the thigh-high boots is definitely a Sophia Webster note as most of her very high shoes are lace-up style sandals.

Also found in this accessories collection is a pair of exquisite slides. The slip-on sandals feature a large butterfly that covers the front of the foot, but even more interestingly, the butterfly outline is covered in crystal. Another pair of butterfly emblazoned sandals comes in both a high-heeled block version and a flat.

Another pair of high-heeled sandals is completely covered across the front strap and the ankle strap in three dimensional crystal designs. Completely encrusted in sparkling campaign will mean that these sandals will translate beautifully well with whatever they are worn with. They are a statement piece in an accessories collection full of statement pieces.

The Sophia Webster fall 2017 accessory collection features a lot of sparkle and a lot of texture. The handbags are dainty and chic, one of which says Ice, Ice Baby on it. The mini shoes feature the butterfly symbol and a ton of sparkle in the actual fabric of the shoe. The type of accessories we are used to getting from Sophia Webster was shown in a head-to-toe set of accessories.

There was a five-point crystal coated crown, but also similarly coated thigh-high sandals with a shoulder bag and crystalized bracelet, belt and shoulder accent to complete the look. Headgear was not singularly represented either, as another scrolling crown reached for heights from a throne.

The headgear was unexpected, but the cutest part of the entire collection was the mini Sophia Webster shoes. They were adorable, but that does not mean everything must be done in miniature. The Sophia Webster accessories fall/winter 2017-2018 show was a sparkling and three-dimensional amazing collection that will easily be incredibly appreciated.

Photos courtesy of Vogue UK