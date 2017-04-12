Toms x & Other Stories Collaboration Is Here!

TOMS, for the first time, has teamed up with & Other Stories for a bohemian collaboration collection, and it’s available to shop now! You can shop the new TOMS x & Other Stories 2017 collection online at Stories.com. The easygoing line consists of both apparel and footwear designs – all of which would look right at home at any music festival.

TOMS, based out of Los Angeles, is widely known for its philanthropic selling principle (for each pair of shoes purchased, one pair is donated to a child in need). It is planning on continuing that with this new collaboration collection as well.

For the campaign, American model Erin Wasson was cast to show off all of the designs from the collection. She was shot by renowned casting director and stylist Natalie Joos around Venice Beach in California for the perfect boho chic setting – bohemian styling and the West Coast just go hand in hand.

TOMS has maintained its position as sought-after footwear provider since its conception in 2006. It has since become a boho staple for daily wear and music festivals of all types. It’s one of the most common summer shoes you’ll see walking down the street when the warm weather pops out. Teaming up with & Other Stories resulted in some killer new footwear options – strappy leather sandals and tasseled TOMS – that has the same bohemian effect as the embroidered, down-to-earth clothes.

The breezy, loose-fitting rompers and dresses are just what everyone needs for summer. Just looking at the airy lightness has us excited for it already! A bold vertical-striped maxi dress and a white cotton mini dress showed great movement in the photos, so it’s easy to imagine how they would look on any other given day. Whether your destination is a boho music festival or just the market up the street, the clothes are casual enough to work for any setting while also boosting your wardrobe.

But beyond the clothes, TOMS is, of course, a footwear brand. And shoes are integrated easily into the outfits; the classic TOMS with added tassels can be worn with dresses just as well as the gladiator-inspired sandals.

Together, the two collaborators created a lineup that uses their strengths, which results in a cohesive line of ready-to-wear garments that are seasonal and timely. It’s exactly what we’d hope to see from a TOMS garment venture.

& Other Stories also is using this time to get acquainted with life in California (it has opened various stores on the southern end of the state in the past few months) while also promoting its philanthropy, a women’s scholarship fund through the nonprofit organization Magic Bus; it provides women in India with classes on the English language.

Between the two causes benefitting from the profits and your wardrobe benefitting from the trendy clothes, there’s no losing in this situation.

