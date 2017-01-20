15 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Valentine’s Day is coming up soon, but it’s not time to panic yet! There is still plenty of time to find and buy and/or order that perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart. The problem here is, with so many great themed Valentine’s Day gifts for the love holiday, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

When coming up with Valentine’s Day gift ideas, it’s important to keep in mind what you know about her! If she loves music, you might start looking at special music products (check out #3 below!) or if she’s obsessed with makeup, there are some great Valentine’s Day-themed makeup sets out there right now (#1).

The most important thing to remember with Valentine’s Day gifts is that it really is the thought that counts – as long as you pick out something you truly believe your girlfriend will love. Just try to take a step beyond the stereotypical chocolates and stuffed bear! Although, you might want to keep those in the mix in addition to the extra-special gift you pick out. You can’t go wrong with adding chocolates!

If you’re just totally lost and can’t think of any perfect presents for that special girl in your life, then check out this list of 15 best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her that you should try and get your brain turning.

1. Too Faced x Kat Von D Better Together Ultimate Eye Collection

This is a super cute makeup palette that has interlocking segments. It features some great shades from two top beauty creators, so you can’t go wrong if your girlfriend loves makeup. It consists of eyeshadows, Tattoo Liner, and “Better than Sex” Mascara, and the sweet heart case makes it super special for Valentine’s Day! You can buy it from Sephora.

2. Heart-Shaped Cross-Body Bag

Handbags are another nice go-to gift, since you can never really have too many of them! For a cute Valentine’s Day gift idea, you can pick your girlfriend up a heart-shaped purse like this adorable Rebecca Minkoff bag, and fill it with some (carefully wrapped) chocolates or another type of small gift to add to the surprise! You can buy it from Nordstrom.

3. Headphones with Some Serious Bling

These over-the-ear headphones are straightforward to use and will make the perfect accessory for your girlfriend’s favorite looks. In fact, she’ll love that a pair of headphones can double as an accessory because it’s like getting two awesome uses with half the work. It’s a practical and thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift idea if your girlfriend loves music and flashy jewelry! You can buy it from Nasty Gal.

4. Key and Heart Keychain Set

Show your girlfriend how much she means to you with this lovely gold-toned couples keychain set. Give her the key to your heart, or vice versa; it’s a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift idea that you can both carry with you through the year and can bring a smile to your faces if there are times where you have to be apart. You can buy it from Saks Fifth Avenue.

5. Heart-Shaped Diamond Ring

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but this beautiful heart-shaped diamond ring will remind her that her best friend is still you. No, you don’t have to propose, but she will love wearing the ring through the day and watching the inset diamonds sparkle in different lights. It’s a classic, timeless Valentine’s Day gift for her. You can buy it from Neiman Marcus.

6. Chuck Taylor 1970s Low-Tops

Shoes are another killer option when it comes to buying gifts, and these throwback Chuck Taylors are a good place to start looking, especially if you know your girlfriend likes this former Converse style. The shoes are styled for Valentine’s Day, with the cute heart peeking from the bottom of the shoe against a pure white backdrop. They’re cute and actually practical through the year, so it’s a win-win Valentine’s Day gift for her! You can buy these from Barneys.

7. Sexy Bra and Thong Set

Sexy lingerie is another classic Valentine’s Day gift idea. In other words, why not get your girlfriend something you can both enjoy? Only if it’s something you know she will feel comfortable and confident in, of course! This is a great brand to look at if this is a potential Valentine’s Day gift idea because it’s known to be great quality. You can buy the bra and thong from Journelle.

8. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Perfume

Yet again we have a go-to Valentine’s Day gift idea that’s right up there with chocolate and flowers. This is a tried and true scent that so many women have tried and loved (just look at the review section), and it is composed of light florals and a mix of other lovely scents. But, arguably, the best part is the styling of the bottle to look like a grenade, complete with pin. The price above is for the standard sizing, but it can go up or down with travel or value sizing options. You can buy it from Sephora.

9. Oversized Boyfriend Heart Hoodie

It may seem a bit odd to buy your girlfriend a “boyfriend hoodie,” but trust us, she’ll love it. This one is super simple and cute, so it makes for a great Valentine’s Day gift idea without being too literal, so she can wear it whatever time of year she wants. It’s a cozy, practical present you can get her and it’ll show you care about keeping her comfy and happy. You can buy it from ASOS.

10. Thin Metal Heart Necklace

This necklace is especially sweet in sterling silver, as it adds the perfect touch to casual, everyday outfits. If you’re looking to get the necklace in gold, though, the price jumps up to $600. Either way, this is a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift idea that your girlfriend will love, because it says “I love you” without ruining the integrity of the design. You can buy it from Baublebar.

11. Rose Gold iPhone 7 Case

If your girlfriend has an iPhone 7, she’ll love this cute and trendy phone case. Rose gold is a huge trend right now, so she’ll definitely appreciate your thought in choosing something that can double as an accessory. It’s a great Valentine’s Day gift idea for her, because it shows thought, and it even gives a bit of gold in the process. You can buy it from Topshop.

12. Satin Pajama Set

These ultra-smooth satin pajamas are just the thing your girlfriend needs to unwind after a long day, so they make for a great Valentine’s Day gift idea. The top has cute embroideries on it to add some character to the sweet pink satin, and she’ll love how they feel on. The matching shorts are simple with a star-patterned waistband, and are just as comfy as the top. You can buy the shirt and shorts from Net-a-Porter.

13. Customizable Jean Shorts

After Valentine’s Day, spring and warm weather are just around the corner. So, think ahead a bit and check out these customizable jean shorts. The idea is that your girlfriend will be getting a totally unique pair of shorts for the new season, and you’ll be able to put your own level of thought into the gift. Along those lines, any customizable gift makes an amazing Valentine’s Day gift idea! You can buy these from Revolve.

14. MAC Lipstick and Lip Pencil

With this Valentine’s Day gift idea, you might need a little help from someone with makeup know-how. The trick here is to get a lipstick shade your girlfriend will love and that goes well with her skin tone and personal style, as well as to find a lip pencil color that matches it. But, if you figure it out, the result will be totally worth it, and she will love how thoughtful the gift is. You can buy the lipstick and lip pencil from MAC Cosmetics.

15. Cheek and Lip Makeup Kit

Finally, here is one last makeup option to check out. This small kit will give your girlfriend a simple makeup routine she can do with no mirror, so she’ll thank you for the ease. Plus, it comes in a chic rose gold travel case she will love and others will be jealous of. The products in the kit have a $140 value on their own, so the per-product savings make this Valentine’s Day gift idea all the better. You can buy it from Nordstrom.

Photos courtesy of Sephora, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom

Don’t miss: 10 Valentine’s Day-Perfect Hairstyles

13 Sweet Valentine’s Day Approved Nail Art Designs