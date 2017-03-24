White sneakers are one of this year’s absolute must-haves along with slip dresses, flat sandals and ruffled clothing, and we love them already! To make things easier for you, we managed to find 13 pairs of the coolest white sneakers to invest in ASAP that you could wear not only in spring and summer, but also in fall and winter. A good pair of white sneakers is the best footwear investment, and we bet you will find (at least) one pair of white sneakers among these 13 it-items (the embroidered sneakers in the featured image are from Gucci.com)!

1. The Coolest (Off-)White Sneakers

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand is the place to go if you are looking for gorgeously tailored street wear staples that exude uniqueness and craftsmanship all at once. If you are into the white sneaker trend, but are also one of those people who don’t like flawlessly white sneakers, this specific pair available at Net-a-Porter will be the perfect match for you!

2. White Sneakers, Rainbow-Colored Soles

Like Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, Superga is one of Italy’s most renowned footwear brands, with its sneakers being some of the most appreciated worldwide. For this spring, Superga wanted us to invest in these white sneakers that literally have a rainbow from within, expressed on one of the coolest flatform soles ever. You can get the pair on Shopbop.com!

3. The Coolest Gazelle

Adidas’ Gazelle trainers are probably the it-sneakers par excellence, and we couldn’t, of course, exempt ourselves from suggesting you this pair of soft, creamy white Gazelle sneakers just in time for spring. They are available for purchase at Topshop.com.

4. Lace-up White Sneakers

Who says lace-up details are just for sandals? Carven just proved us wrong introducing this high-street pair of lace-up white sneakers that will look good with basically anything, from a cute, Nineties-inspired slip dress to an anti-fashion outfit à la Vetements. You can grab your pair at Shopbop.com.

5. To Each Decade Its Own Pair of White Sneakers

Here we are with one of Nike’s most highly anticipated comebacks, i.e. the white Classic Cortez leather sneakers. If you want to infuse your days with both nostalgic and all-day comfort feelings, Mytheresa.com has this pair of white sneakers ready to be purchased.

6. Puma’s Exotic Side

Here we are with another white sneaker classic, yet this time revisited in a more contemporary way. Puma’s Match Select exotic skin sneakers feature a snake-embossed suede upper sole that is hard to resist, especially when paired when Puma’s iconic golden logo. This pair of white Puma trainers is available at Shopbop.com!

7. Diamond White Sneakers

High-end designer white sneakers can instantly take your casual outfit to a whole new level, and you’ll never go wrong with this pair of diamond patch Saint Laurent sneakers available at Farfetch.com. Wear them with a pair of vintage denim shorts or distressed jeans, or else dare with an LBD and white sneakers combination!

8. A Resort for White Sneakers

For its resort 2017 collection, Gucci brought irresistible New Ace white sneakers on stage, here embellished with glam rock studded embroideries and faux pearl adornments. Once again, Alessandro Michele got us covered with one of the most covetable seasonal trends! You can find them at Matchesfashion.com, too!

9. White Sneakers Are for Future Lovers

Futuristic-inspired aesthetics are one of the year’s hottest trends, too, especially when translated to footwear. This pair of Y-3 white sneakers, available at Shopbop.com, is the perfect match for all those who not only love channeling futuristic apparel, but are also looking for something cozy and comfy to wear all day long!

10. OG White Sneakers

Here we are with another Adidas classic, namely the iconic Country OG sneakers. Versatile and sporty-chic, Adidas’ Country OG sneakers in white are basically the perfect option if you are looking for something fresh and delicate to wear all year round. You can find your pair at ASOS.com.

11. White Flowers

White sneakers come with sparkles and cute embellishments, too, like this pair of statement-making trainers designed by Michael Kors and adorned with the coolest floral patterns ever. You can grab your pair from Net-a-Porter.com.

12. The Ultimate It-Sneakers

Of course, we had to add a pair of total white Adidas Originals Stan Smith to this must-have list of white sneakers! Available at Farfetch.com, this total-white Stan Smith will help you style any of your street-wear-inspired outfits easier, as well as treat you to the edgiest footwear touch of the season.

13. White Tassels

Available at Shopbop.com, Loeffler Randall’s low-top white sneakers perfectly combine the signature elegant structure of loafers with the comfy sole of sneakers, completing everything with the coolest long tassel accents ever.

Photos courtesy of OhhCouture, Shopbop, Net-a-Porter

