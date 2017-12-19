100 Years of Hair Removal

If you want to look your best, there is a lot of effort behind all of that. As women, we are obsessed with makeup, hair, and fashion. Plus, we have to think about nails and a great mani at all times. Another thing that requires a lot of attention is body hair. Even way back, ladies tried to remove it in different ways. This is one of the most unpleasant experiences that women have to go through, mostly because it takes time and some of the methods are painful. Starting from the first razor, pumice stones, sandpaper to electric razors and lasers, we’ve come a long way from the start. Allure made a video that shows the evolution of hair removal in the past 100 years.



The process of removing hair has gone through a lot in the past century. With the evolution of technology, each day we hear about new methods or an appliance that claims to work better than anything else. Even men are getting obsessed with being hair- free in some parts of their body. Nowadays we all need an easy and pain-free way to get rid of all the unwanted hair. Legs, arms, armpits, and eyebrows are just a small portion of the parts that we constantly wax or shave.

The first razor was introduced in 1915. At that time ladies were thrilled to get something that will help them with underarm hair. During these years, flappers became very popular and everyone started wearing sleeveless designs. This discovery was a game-changing move in the world of beauty. Up until this day, we still rely on the razor to remove unwanted hair quickly and without any pain.



Photo Credit: Allure

Women were blessed with the first electric razor in the 40s. In the following decades, they experimented with painful methods that include sandpaper and pumice stones. It was the 60s that brought a revolution in the world of beauty. With the appearance of wax tapes, nothing was the same anymore. Everyone wanted to try the new hair removal method that efficiently removes hair from everywhere you want. The Brazilian wax technique first became popular in the 1980s thanks to the J. Sisters Salon in Manhattan. During the 90s, FDA finally gave green light to hair removal with lasers. Since then it stayed the most efficient and least painful way to remove unwanted hair.



Photo Credit: Panasonic