6 Things to Work Into Your Skincare Routine

We all go through so much in a day. Everything that we go through transfers to our skin. The skin is the biggest organ in the body and deserves much more attention than it gets. A good skincare regimen can take several years off your face. It can be frustrating to spend half an hour on taking off your makeup after a long day at work. Taking care of yourself in the morning can be hard as well, especially if you had a late night. And it isn’t only about having a wrinkle-free skin anymore. It is also about achieving that natural, perfect glow and ideal complexion. All of that requires proper care and attention. Allure made a short video with six useful tips that will help you improve your skincare.



The first thing that you should practice is to start a regular and consistent routine. This is one of the most important tips you will ever read regarding skincare. There are several reasons why consistency is the key. What you’ve probably haven’t thought about until now is the time that it takes for a product to do its wonders. The estimated time for a skincare product to show any results is at least two weeks. For some, it might take more than a month. This is the reason why you shouldn’t give up using something if you don’t notice improvements the first few days. If you see that the product is not doing it for you after the trial period, feel free to try a new one.

Another must-have item for good skin is a quality eye cream. The word is that eyes always give out the age. But if you take a good care of the skin around them, you won’t have to worry about aging signs. Make sure that it has a hydrating effect, which will bring freshness to your look and reduce puffiness. Vitamin K, on the other hand, helps with dark circles.

Active anti-aging ingredients are the most important thing that fights wrinkles. When you choose products, you have to look for formulas that will not be harmful to your skin. Instead, they should stimulate the production of collagen. Niacinamide is a useful vitamin that is proven to reduce thin lines and improves elasticity. Peptides stimulate the cells to create more collagen and make the skin firmer and younger.

Antioxidants are useful for many different reasons. They fight harmful free radicals and prevent damage from the sun and acne. Vitamins C and E are among the most popular antioxidants. Hydration is another key element of the skincare routine. If you don’t use moisturizer your skin can look dull, dry and tired. And, last but not least, don’t forget about the neck and décolletage.