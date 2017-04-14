The Feather Brow Trend Is Huge On Instagram

Beauty trends get started a lot of different ways, and the current feather brow trend is an up and comer for brow styles.

At one point or another, everyone has to make a decision about their brows, and everyone has an infuriating brow moment. In many cases these infuriating moments are just from regular grooming, they do not even have to be extravagant to be difficult. Simple cleanup or arching can mean completely a different thing from one person to another, and frustratingly it can mean different treatments of the left brow and the right.

Brows are an important part of any polished look, but their necessity only increases the likelihood of vexation every time. Regular maintenance gets better with practice but tackling an eyebrow trend takes a whole other level of confidence. If you have that confidence or want to give a new look a try, feather eyebrows could be just the thing, or at least the newest thing to try on your brows.

Eyebrows have seen a lot of trends, like incredible arching, glitter brows, highlighting, thinning, and bejeweling just to name a few. Brow art takes a lot of forms after all, it just requires creativity to create.

The feather brow trend was started just this past week by Stella Sironen, a Finnish Makeup artist who decided to turn her well-endowed brows into twin feathers above her eyes. The origin or inspiration for the look came from a friend of Sironen named Leevi, whom Stella Sironen credits for dreaming up the avian themed eyebrow look.

To create the feather brows, she split her eyebrow in the center with an ordinary glue stick in order to create the look of the feather. Thanks to the direction of the glue and the style of the design she was able to shape her brows to look like the barbs that swerve off from the shaft of a quill.

School glue sticks have been used in eyebrow art for a while, as this glue is non-toxic, temporary and washes off without pulling out any of the hair. Here it holds the shape better than gel, creating and maintaining the carefully curated feather appearance.

Here Stella Sironen paired her new feather brow art trend with a holographic eye and another trend – blue mascara. In another photo she released on Instagram, and even more carefully curated feather realistic eyebrow was shaped with the help of Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade.

This second image was probably posted in response to the comments, but more likely than not it was the more defined look that warranted anther post. If you decide to try your hand (and your brows) at this look, make certain to tag it #featherbrow!

Photos courtesy of @stella.s.makeup, @kelseemarie

