Beauty Tips

The Feather Brow Trend Is Huge On Instagram

By Updated on

Beauty trends get started a lot of different ways, and the current feather brow trend is an up and comer for brow styles.

Feather Eyebrows Beauty Trend

At one point or another, everyone has to make a decision about their brows, and everyone has an infuriating brow moment. In many cases these infuriating moments are just from regular grooming, they do not even have to be extravagant to be difficult. Simple cleanup or arching can mean completely a different thing from one person to another, and frustratingly it can mean different treatments of the left brow and the right.

Brows are an important part of any polished look, but their necessity only increases the likelihood of vexation every time. Regular maintenance gets better with practice but tackling an eyebrow trend takes a whole other level of confidence. If you have that confidence or want to give a new look a try, feather eyebrows could be just the thing, or at least the newest thing to try on your brows.

Eyebrows have seen a lot of trends, like incredible arching, glitter brows, highlighting, thinning, and bejeweling just to name a few. Brow art takes a lot of forms after all, it just requires creativity to create.

The feather brow trend was started just this past week by Stella Sironen, a Finnish Makeup artist who decided to turn her well-endowed brows into twin feathers above her eyes. The origin or inspiration for the look came from a friend of Sironen named Leevi, whom Stella Sironen credits for dreaming up the avian themed eyebrow look.

Feather Eyebrows Beauty Trend

To create the feather brows, she split her eyebrow in the center with an ordinary glue stick in order to create the look of the feather. Thanks to the direction of the glue and the style of the design she was able to shape her brows to look like the barbs that swerve off from the shaft of a quill.

School glue sticks have been used in eyebrow art for a while, as this glue is non-toxic, temporary and washes off without pulling out any of the hair. Here it holds the shape better than gel, creating and maintaining the carefully curated feather appearance.

Here Stella Sironen paired her new feather brow art trend with a holographic eye and another trend – blue mascara. In another photo she released on Instagram, and even more carefully curated feather realistic eyebrow was shaped with the help of Anastasia Dipbrow Pomade.

This second image was probably posted in response to the comments, but more likely than not it was the more defined look that warranted anther post. If you decide to try your hand (and your brows) at this look, make certain to tag it #featherbrow!

Feather Eyebrows Beauty Trend

Photos courtesy of @stella.s.makeup, @kelseemarie

Don’t miss: How to Dye Brows and Eyelashes

Bleaching Eyebrows: The New Beauty Trend of Fall

Recent Posts

Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Features Only Black Models

Fashion

Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign Features Only Black Models

Gucci has finally debuted its pre-fall 2017 ad campaign and, unsurprisingly, all of its pictures are sensationally iconic! After releasing the unforgettable #tfwgucci campaign, which many believed would have been the fashion house’s most iconic...

Reformation Is Debuting a Swimwear Collection

Lingerie and Swimwear

Reformation Is Debuting a Swimwear Collection

Reformation just dropped one of its biggest news yet, which those who love beachwear will surely appreciate. The Californian label is, in fact, debuting a nine-piece swimwear line made of 85% recycled materials. Available for...

The Feather Brow Trend Is Huge On Instagram

Beauty Tips

The Feather Brow Trend Is Huge On Instagram

Beauty trends get started a lot of different ways, and the current feather brow trend is an up and comer for brow styles. At one point or another, everyone has to make a decision about...

Glitter Undercut Hairstyles Are Here To Inspire Your Coachella Hair Look

Hairstyles

Glitter Undercut Hairstyles Are Here To Inspire Your Coachella Hair Look

Coachella is clearly becoming the perfect scene to try out a look that you always thought would work on you. It is the place to be as adventurous with your look as you want. Even...

For Love & Lemons 2017 Swimwear Collection

Fashion

For Love & Lemons 2017 Swimwear Collection

It is never too early to look for the right swimwear pieces, especially when it comes to For Love & Lemons. Already available for purchase at forloveandlemons.com, the newest For Love & Lemons swimwear 2017...