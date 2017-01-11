ModiFace Unveils Virtual Reality Beauty Consultant For You

The company ModiFace has been making new efforts to show you the best you possible, all in a smartphone app. Back in December, the company released the app ModiFace Live, which allowed the user to add on live photo effects by interacting directly with the phone’s front-facing camera – makeup, teeth whitening, and skin enhancements can be virtually applied to your mirrored self through the app.

Now, ModiFace has unveiled a new platform that uses the same technology at a higher capacity. The ModiFace smart mirror software is essentially an app that lets you preview different makeup looks and beauty products so you can ensure that you’ll be putting your best face forward.

The “augmented reality software” is capable of performing skin analyses on a clinical level, and has an exceptionally smart AI with skin visualization capabilities, and also can give personalized recommendations on beauty products. All of this, of course, is brought together by presenting it as a live simulation, so you’re able to actually use your front-facing camera as a smart mirror. It’s a pocket beauty assistant that can assist so many people in their daily routines.

The new platform says its equipped manufacturers work together to create “a universal capability for beauty assessment and simulation using ModiFace’s patented technology.”

In other words, the ModiFace smart mirrors have been developed to a point where the company’s Skin AI analysis capabilities can compensate for any types of misalignment in the lens or other common distortions that are the norm with smartphone cameras. The smart mirrors work to idealize the lighting wherever you are, so you won’t have to worry about lighting ruining the app’s ability to apply the digital makeup to your face or perform other skin analyses.

Thanks to all of these inner-app advancements, ModiFace’s smart mirror app is now used by over 70 beauty brands around the world. This means there’s a wider selection of beauty products you can try out for yourself before purchasing, or you can simply integrate it into your morning routine so you can spend less time worrying about choosing the wrong shade of eyeshadow to complement your look.

ModiFace’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Parham Aarabi, released a statement on his brand’s website, speaking to the development of smart mirrors, and ModiFace’s hand in trailblazing that field of the industry:

“In recent years, we have seen significant interest in smart mirrors for both retail and in-home settings. While smart-mirror hardware has come in different configurations, sizes, and variations, we believe there is a unique opportunity to make ModiFace’s industry-leading intelligent augmented reality technology the engine that will power most smart mirrors on the market. This will provide immediate benefit to hardware manufacturers, as well as a variety of hardware options for beauty brands that wish to use ModiFace’s best-in-class visualization software.”

The new software to come from ModiFace is supported by many different operating systems, like Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows; there are also a few hardware manufacturers that support the software as well, such as Memomi, Nikon, and Panasonic. The new beauty software from ModiFace is also now available for testing and preview at the Beauty Tech Summit, held annually in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photos courtesy of ModiFace