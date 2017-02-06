How to Nail the Upside Down Eyeliner Trend

If you check out Pinterest, there are thousands of images of upside down eye makeup that you can choose from. Yes, you heard right. While for as long as we can remember the norm has been to place liners and shadows on the upper lids for the most part, the roles are now being reversed. Hollywood has brought in a new trend of positively gorgeous eyes, where a reverse smoky eye is not something to gawk at but to appreciate.

High-drama eye makeup at its best, the under the eye eyeliner look is great for those with fuller lower lids as well, while an upside down cat-eye certainly has major allure. It is certainly a nice change from the whole nude palette and #nomakeup movement. What we see now is a focus on the eyes and that focus is definitely sure to bring the gaze up from our breasts, so to speak. A strong shot of color is certainly an infusion we can majorly enjoy.

What makes the upside down eye makeup look intriguing? It is drawn on solely on the bottom lid, worn under the eye, instead of having anything over. We have seen this on the runways with eyeliners especially, but it extends to shadows and glitter as well.

We have seen celebrities with pops of silver or lines of blue appearing on the red carpet on talk shows. It is so simple and has just the right amount of pizzazz to capture and keep the attention of onlookers.

While it may be an easy look though, it has its own rules and choosing the right colors and types of product are paramount. Add to the fact that it should match with the rest of your makeup in order to pervert a clownish effect and these tips on how to wear the upside down eyeliner trend will come in very handy.

How do you do the reverse eye makeup right?

1. Start with prepping your eyes and cleaning up your brows with liner, primer and concealer.

2. Bone-colored shadow will come in very handy to blend over the top of the lid, where it meets the brow line.

3. Your top lid will not be left without a touch-up either. Adding definition with a slightly darker but neutral shade would be just perfect.

4. Start with a neutral or black liner on the lower lid, flicking it out slightly. Add in some darker eyeshadow and soften the liner nicely before using a lighter shadow to blend the color out. The more dramatic you want to make the look, the more product you should be using.

5. Add in your mascara as you normally would and voila! You have given yourself a gorgeous reverse eye dramatization.

You can play with different types of reverse eye makeup, from the reverse smoky to the reverse cat eye look, and even a simple anti-contouring look. The lower lid versions of the classic looks are certain to draw attention but also to balance out the makeup on your face.

Special tips and tricks to consider while taking part in this new trend have been added all over, from Pinterest boards to Instagram pages, with celebrities showing off their takes on the trend, one that we can clearly give thanks to Christian Siriano for. It was back in fall 2013 that we saw this look first appear on the runways, though others have definitely been experimenting with it for a while now.

But for many, this was the moment where they realized that for those of us with hooded and oily lids who have major smudging problems and not enough of the makeup showing once put on, this particular trend comes in exceptionally handy. Especially grateful are those of us who end up getting raccoon eyes. But here are a few things to make sure of when using the reversed eye makeup trend.

• Blur Beautifully: Janelle Monae had some incredible looks to show off. Meticulous blending is all it took, softening the harshness of a brighter blue that comes from the hard line. Liners, like shadows, need proper blending and diffusion.

• Simple Shimmer: Lengthening with a soft and neutral shimmer is an interesting way to get the look you want without making the brights corner-to-corner bold. A classic look with a brighter shimmer towards the ends will shade your eyes in perfectly.

• Colored Waterline: You can make the eyes look bigger and brighter by just adding color to the lower lash line and lid. Add the color onto the waterline and diffuse nicely down, creating a lovely effect overall. Bold colored shadows and shimmers only add to the final look.

• Play for Bright: You can play around with colors as you wish, moving away from the traditional blue that celebrities and most reach towards, and pairing eyes with the right shades. For example, to make blue eyes icier, work with an aubergine color. Cobalt is great with brown eyes. Pink adds lovely layering to green orbs, while gold accents are the best for hazel. Subtle, soft blues match nearly all.

• Go for Bold: When the bottom line is strong and bold, the top should remain nice and neutral in order to bring the attention to the lower end. You do not want to overwhelm the look and you should keep things classy while modern at the same time. Browns and blacks on top are the best, while you can experiment as you wish for the bold looks on the bottom.

• Made in Matte: For those afraid of smearing, matte colors are your best bet. You can also opt for shadows over creamy liners and perhaps keep the eyes for last when putting on your makeup. This will reduce the likelihood of ruining the look you are going for so aptly.

• Tone over Tone: Layer tone over tone if you want to make sure the look you have created stays intact for as long as possible. Use both a liner and a shadow like many a celebrity has been doing. Gel liners can be easiest to work with as they do not pull much at all and are fun to layer.

