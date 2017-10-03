Beauty Tips

Why a Bobby Pin is Essential for Radiant Skin

By Updated on

We live in such a busy world. And for us, women to maintain a multiple step beauty routine is very challenging. On the top of that, we spend hours and hours to get ready for work or whatever. So we all love lifesaving beauty hacks that make our life easier. We are going to talk about hacks that will help you get the most out of your beauty products. Sometimes is very hard to squeeze the last drops of a face cream or get a product stuck at the bottom of the tube. We understand how frustrating this can be. Not to mention the feeling when the product cost a fortune. Take a look at the video to see why a bobby pin is essential for radiant skin and much more.

A bobby pin will save you every single drop of your beauty product. All you have to do is place the bobby pin on the almost empty tube and slide it down. This way you’ll be able to squeeze even the last drop of your product. With a bobby pin, you will never have to waste product again! You will get the most out of your money.

why bobby pin is essential for radiant skin squeezing product with bobby pin
Photo Credit: Allure

You have probably been in a situation where you just can’t open your nail polish. The last thing you want to do is struggle with the stubborn cap that won’t come off. No worries, there is a quick way to open a stuck nail polish. This trick will save you a lot of time and effort. Take a rubber band and wrap the band around the cap a few times. You will be able to easily take off the cap because the rubber band adds traction. You can finally do your manicure in peace and without struggling with stuck nail polish.

why bobby pin is essential for radiant skin open nail polish with rubber band
Photo Credit: Vanessa Jhoy Blog

