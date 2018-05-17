﻿Megan Markle Releases a Personal Statement About Her Father

Recent Posts
Paris Hilton turned heads at the charity amfAR Gala in Cannes in a completely see-through racy number. Feast your eyes on her sexy look in this video.
Sexual harassment at the workplace is finally not a taboo topic anymore. The actresses and models who dared to speak up about Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behavior and abuse paved the way for many others to...
This year's Cannes Film Festival brought so many gorgeous beauty looks to feast our eyes on. Celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow, Shanina Shaik, showed off their best makeup looks and...
Nothing excites us quite as much as collaborations do. From numerous celebrity beauty lines to fresh collections, it’s all about keeping things interesting this year. No one brings more anticipation to the table like Marc...
Nikki Beach is one of the biggest hot spots at the Cannes Film Festival each year. But how much do you really know about it other than the fact that major celebs stop in there...