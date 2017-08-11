Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

10 Celebrities With Their Own Beauty Lines

A very successful marketing technique of the beauty brands is collaborating with celebrities or beauty influencers. Many celebrities are representing different beauty brands and use their influence to promote their products. Some celebrities, on the other hand, use their influence and media exposure to launch their own beauty lines. The number of celebrities who entered the beauty business is growing every day. Take a look at this short video to see the 10 celebrities who have their own very successful beauty lines.

Just recently we witnessed the enormous success of Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty line. She first launched crème contour and highlight kits and recently announced that the powder contour and highlight kits are coming soon.

Photo By Gavin O’Neill

Salma Hayek launched a CVS line of color cosmetics back in 2011. According to Salma, Nuance was created to bring the exotic ingredients to every woman. Considering her exotic accent and her Mexican origin, the beautiful actress sure knows a thing or two about exotic ingredients. Nuance disappeared for a while, and last year Salma’s line came back with more exciting products. The line has affordable prices and is available both in the CVS stores and online on their website.

Photo Credit: Nuance

Another successful celebrity-owned beauty brand is KORA Organics. The supermodel Miranda Kerr left Victoria Secret in 2015 and completely devoted to her cosmetics line. KORA Organics is a luxury cruelty-free brand co-founded by the model with the help of organic chemists and formulators from Australia. The brand offers a range of skincare products that contain only natural and certified organic ingredients.

Photo Credit: KORA Organics

Jessica Alba also owns her own beauty line. She founded The Honest Company in 2012 offering eco-friendly organic products predominantly to parents. Later she expanded the product range adding multiple beauty products available online and in many brick-and-mortar stores.

Photo Credit: Wireimage

It seems that starting a beauty business is very appealing to a lot of celebrities. We can probably expect many other A-listers to start their own beauty lines in the near future.

