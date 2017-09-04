10 Famous Couples Spotted At The US Open Over the Years

Every August tennis lovers, celebrities, and influencers get to enjoy the US Open. This championship is among the oldest in the world and always brings a lot of exciting moments to talk about. The US Open was founded in 1881, and this year is happening between August 22 and September 10. Take a look at the video to see some of the celebrity couples that looked amazing at the US Open.



Aside from being on the list of the most popular sports events, the US Open is also a place where you can see many celebrities and trendsetters flaunting stylish outfits while supporting their favorite tennis players. Many famous celebrity couples have attended this event throughout the years. This iconic tournament brings influencers, who love to show off their stunning outfits.

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas were the It couple back in 2015. They attended the US Open tournament on September 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Gigi rocked a double denim look, pairing jeans and a denim shirt. The model added a silk red scarf to finish off the look. Joe went with a casual outfit, that perfectly matched the occasion. Although they are not a couple anymore, they will stay remembered as one of the most stylish celebrity couples that were a part of this event.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are going strong as a power couple for many years now. These two attended the US Open the same year as Gigi and Joe. This duo enjoyed this popular event this year once again, sharing their love with the paparazzi just like they did 4 years ago.

One of the biggest supermodels of all times, Christy Turlington and her husband Edward Burns were spotted at the 2016 US Open in New York. Christy looked amazing in a white midi dress that accented her beautiful tan, while Ed rocked a laid-back outfit. Burns wore a blue and white gingham shirt and blue pants.