100 Years Of Movie Makeup

It’s fascinating how the beauty standards change over time. Actresses had a huge impact on the beauty trends before the internet took over the world. In the past, ladies would watch movies in their spare time. And movies had actresses wearing makeup. So, instead of watching tutorials like today, women had to learn how to recreate the looks by themselves. Anyway, nothing is hard in the name of beauty. Some iconic names in the movie industry strongly influenced the beauty world and turned trends into beauty standards. Take a look at this interesting video that will take you on a 100-year movie makeup journey.



We all had a brow disaster in our life. And under brow disaster I mean over-plucking our brows. Actresses such as Clara Bow set the trend of thin eyebrows in the ’20s and ’30s. Next, during World War II ladies had to tone down their makeup and maintain a more natural look including the brows.

The actresses with timeless beauty Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe set the standards for the “Old Hollywood Glamour” in the 1950s. The classic cat-eye and red lips were a staple back then. This makeup combination is still one of the most popular makeup looks.

The false eyelashes that we all love to wear to upgrade our makeover became a trend in the 1960s. The legendary actress Audrey Hepburn, as well as the gorgeous Mia Farrow, experimented with heavy false eyelashes and nude lips. The entire accent was on the eyes in the ’60s.

The ’80s and the ’90s celebrated vibrant colors and edgy beauty trends. Pink was the blush, glittery were the eyes and everybody was willing to experiment.

In the latest decade, almost anything is acceptable. In the movies, makeup artists are forced to use a lighter hand. Movies are filmed with high-quality 4k cameras that catch even the tiniest detail. Makeup in the movies is very natural nowadays, but we have millions of beauty influencers to teach and inspire us.