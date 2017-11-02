Over the past decade, the number of vegans in the USA significantly increased. Ten years ago, only a half percent of the American population was vegan. Today that amount jumped to six percent. Veganism is more than a trend. According to vegans is an ethical eating without animal products. Besides the animal welfare, many people decide to switch to a vegan diet because of their health. Among the vegans in the USA, you will find many celebrities. In this short video, you can see 11 celebs who went vegan.



Actress Jessica Chastain has been vegan since 2007. The actress was a vegetarian for 15 years before switching to vegan diet. Jessica’s mother owns a vegan restaurant and is a vegan chef. Chastain was the one who inspired her mother to go vegan. She felt so good about it that decided to go a step further and open a restaurant.

“It’s about trying to live a life where I’m not contributing to the cruelty in the world, ” Chastain explains.

Jennifer Lopez is another celebrity who decided to go vegan and never looked back. At that time she dropped her video for the song “Booty” where she looked insanely hot. It turned out that the reason for her weight loss is a vegan diet. She desperately wanted to get in shape after giving birth to her twins. The star claimed that going vegan gave her loads of energy and made her feel much better. And obviously helped her get that killer body we all saw in the “Booty” video.

The young singer Ariana Grande went vegan in 2013. She explained that a plant-based diet makes her a happier person.

“I love animals more than I love most people, no kidding,” Grande stated.

Despite her Italian roots, Ariana was able to give up on meat and cheese because her love of animals triumphed everything else.