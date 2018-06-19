15 Of Meghan Markle’s Best Beauty Looks

Meghan Markle‘s elegant style and minimalist beauty looks are a never-ending inspiration. The Duchess of Sussex won over the hearts of millions with her sophisticated glam and natural charisma. When it comes to makeup, Meghan usually keeps it very simple and neutral. Her go-to hairstyle is wavy curls which makes it very easy for fans to copy it. If you are as in love with the Duchess’s makeup and hair as we are, swipe through the pictures below to see her most mesmerizing beauty looks.

For the royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex surprised both with her makeup and hairstyle. She opted for a messy low bun and super-natural makeup that accented her cute freckles.