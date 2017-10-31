20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Celebrity Halloween parties are a fun place to be. Besides new innovative costumes, celebrities love to dress up as their favorite celebrities. The traditional ghost or zombie costume is boring for the A-listers. We can’t blame them. They have pro makeup teams that can turn them into anything they want. Even the biggest celebrities secretly desire to be another celebrity at least for a day. And there isn’t a better day to make that possible than Halloween. Enjoy all the best Halloween celebrities-dressed-as-other-celebrities costumes in this short video.



For Kate Hudson’s Halloween party in 2016, Katy Perry went under a dramatic transformation. The singer transformed herself into the former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The star had her pal transformed into Hillary Clinton’s husband Bill Clinton. The politics-themed costumes of Katy Perry and her friend surrounded by men in black-style bodyguards got all the attention.

Back in 2013 Miley Cyrus gave the best Halloween treat to Lil’ Kim. The young star wore a replica of rapper’s infamous 1999 MTV Video Music Awards outfit. Lil’ Kim loved Miley’s transformation. She shared a photo of the costume on her Twitter account giving her approval.

Chrissy Teigen channeled her inner diva with Honey Boo Boo Halloween costume. Teigen dressed up in a girly pink dress just like the “Toddlers & Tiaras” star. She wore her hair up in a glamorous blonde updo with a dazzling tiara.

Beyonce, her mother Tina Knowles and her little daughter Blue Ivy looked insanely cute dressed up as the New York hip-hop trio Slat-N-Pepa. The singer and her loved ones wore electric outfits recognizable for the 90s’ trio.

Among the celebrities that transformed themselves into other celebrities are Amber Rose, Matt Lauer, Cindy Crawford and her husband, Keke Palmer and more. See all the fun costumes in the video above.