Celebrities

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

By Updated on

Celebrity Halloween parties are a fun place to be. Besides new innovative costumes, celebrities love to dress up as their favorite celebrities. The traditional ghost or zombie costume is boring for the A-listers. We can’t blame them. They have pro makeup teams that can turn them into anything they want. Even the biggest celebrities secretly desire to be another celebrity at least for a day. And there isn’t a better day to make that possible than Halloween. Enjoy all the best Halloween celebrities-dressed-as-other-celebrities costumes in this short video.

For Kate Hudson’s Halloween party in 2016, Katy Perry went under a dramatic transformation. The singer transformed herself into the former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The star had her pal transformed into Hillary Clinton’s husband Bill Clinton. The politics-themed costumes of Katy Perry and her friend surrounded by men in black-style bodyguards got all the attention.

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween Katy Perry as Hillary Clinton
Photo By @katyperry/Instagram

Back in 2013 Miley Cyrus gave the best Halloween treat to Lil’ Kim. The young star wore a replica of rapper’s infamous 1999 MTV Video Music Awards outfit. Lil’ Kim loved Miley’s transformation. She shared a photo of the costume on her Twitter account giving her approval.

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween Miley Cyrus as Lil' Kim
Photo By @mileycyrus/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen channeled her inner diva with Honey Boo Boo Halloween costume. Teigen dressed up in a girly pink dress just like the “Toddlers & Tiaras” star. She wore her hair up in a glamorous blonde updo with a dazzling tiara.

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween Chrissy Teigen as Honey Boo Boo
Photo Credit: Beimage

Beyonce, her mother Tina Knowles and her little daughter Blue Ivy looked insanely cute dressed up as the New York hip-hop trio Slat-N-Pepa. The singer and her loved ones wore electric outfits recognizable for the 90s’ trio.

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween Beyonce, Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy as Salt N Pepa
Photo By @beyonce/Instagram

Among the celebrities that transformed themselves into other celebrities are Amber Rose, Matt Lauer, Cindy Crawford and her husband, Keke Palmer and more. See all the fun costumes in the video above.

Recent Posts

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 MBFW Russia

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 MBFW Russia

Russian fashion is attracting more attention than ever. Now everyone wants to see what famous Russian designers have to show. During the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia that took place in Moscow, many trending designers got to...

Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson Dropped Feminist Merch

Celebrities Fashion

Ilana Glazer & Phoebe Robinson Dropped Feminist Merch

Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and comedian Phoebe Robinson collaborated on something other than comedy. To celebrate their comedy tour, the two stars launched a merch collection. The comedians will join their forces on a comedy...

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Celebrities

20 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Celebrity Halloween parties are a fun place to be. Besides new innovative costumes, celebrities love to dress up as their favorite celebrities. The traditional ghost or zombie costume is boring for the A-listers. We can't...

Ashley Graham Celebrates 30 With New Swimsuit Collection

Fashion

Ashley Graham Celebrates 30 With New Swimsuit Collection

Ashley Graham is a living force in the fashion industry. The supermodel is not only empowering women but also pushing boundaries every day. She is a loud advocate against body-shaming and a real inspiration for...

Purple, Plum, Lilac & Violet Makeup Looks to Copy From Celebs

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Purple, Plum, Lilac & Violet Makeup Looks to Copy From Celebs

Demi Lovato stunned at the 3rd Annual Instyle Awards in a lilac gown and purple makeup look. Her makeup artist haloed the purple eyeshadow around her eyes. The eyeshadow was fanned out towards her brow...