22 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Rock a Nude Lip

Somehow, nude lipstick got the be the classiest lip color right after red. During the last few years, nude shades became insanely popular. It all started with clothes and shoes, and it expanded into makeup. Until recently the fashion and beauty industry didn’t offer a lot of diversity. There were only several shades of nude lipsticks, that weren’t flattering very bright or a very dark skin tone. Thankfully things are changing. Nowadays there are many beauty companies that offer various products for all skin tones.

Patrick Ta is one of the most popular celebrity makeup artists. He takes care of Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls, Vanessa Hudgens and much more. Patrick loves makeup looks that include a nude lip and dramatic eyes. Nude lipsticks are ideal for ladies who love to accent their eyes. It will give you the freedom to use both dark and glittery eyeshadows. If you combine popping eyeshadow colors and bold lipsticks, your makeup look might end up being a hot mess. That is why nudes are ideal for experimenting.

Another great thing is that there are nude lipsticks with different undertones. You can choose a shade that is identical to your skin tone, or play with hues that are either on the brown or pink side of nude. There are many different shades to choose from, and you can try out different lipsticks until you find the one you love. Nude lipsticks can also be matte, glossy or even sparkling. The matte lipsticks are extremely popular, while the nude lipglosses give a very natural and soft look.

Take a cue from these beautiful celebrities, and get inspired on how to flaunt a nude lip as a part of your next makeup look.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley