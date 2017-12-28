45 Beauty Secrets in 5 Minutes—Here’s Everything We Learned in 2017

This year was the year of beauty launches, collaborations, tips and so on. Good thing that all celebrity makeup artists and hairstylists are on social media. They have been sharing their beauty secrets and products they used on their A-list clients all year long. You can always steal these pro-tips and incorporate them into your routine. But what we love the most is when celebrities give an exclusive sneak peek into their personal beauty routines. Try not to freak out – Vogue gathered 45 celebrity beauty secrets in a 5-minute video. Get yourself pen and paper and take notes. In the next 5-minutes, you are about to upgrade your beauty routine and make your life easier.



The first and best tip you could get from the A-listers: always start with clean hands and clean face. But in the life of celebrities, the prepping and priming process gets a lot more complicated than this. Depuffing tools, jade facial rollers, undereye masks, and sheet masks are just some of the things you might want to consider adding to your beauty routine if you want that flawless celebrity complexion. It’s no secret that skincare is almost like a full-time job in 2017, but no one ever said that it isn’t worth it. Facial oils and mists are other musts in your prep & prime time. You can pull off the lazy girl makeup 365 days a year, but you shouldn’t be lazy when it comes to skincare.

Okay, since you are not allowed to get lazy in taking care of your skin, we’ll tell you a few makeup shortcuts we learned from celebs. Adriana Lima mixes her primer with her foundation, you can see the full tutorial here. Furthermore, many A-listers like to use lipstick as a blush – saves time and space in your makeup bag. On the top of that gives you the ultimate pop of color and makes you look like you are blushing from within. Singer Cassie had the best 10-second smokey eye trick that you can steal from here. Plus celebrities proved that fingers are one of the best tools you can use for anything in makeup from blush and lipstick to eyeshadow. Feel free to skip the lining of your lips – just dab the lipstick on your lips for a natural effect and to save some time.

It seems that in 2018 you won’t have any excuses to be late! Just watch the entire video to see all the best beauty tips celebrities and influencers taught us this year.