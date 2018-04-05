Celebrities Hairstyles Video

6 Glamorous Braids to Steal From Celebs Right Now

By Updated on

The spring season is full of special events. Here are the chicest celebrity braided hairstyles we spotted on the red carpet for you to try.

Recent Posts

Best Daring Backless Celebrity Dresses

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Best Daring Backless Celebrity Dresses

If you are invited to a spring wedding or another special event, we've got something exciting for you. There is nothing better than flaunting a backless dress right now! Most decide to show off their...

6 Glamorous Braids to Steal From Celebs Right Now

Celebrities Hairstyles Video

6 Glamorous Braids to Steal From Celebs Right Now

The spring season is full of special events. Here are the chicest celebrity braided hairstyles we spotted on the red carpet for you to try.

Rose Brown Hair is The Prettiest Spring Trend for Brunettes

Hairstyles Trends

Rose Brown Hair is The Prettiest Spring Trend for Brunettes

In the season where everybody wants to lighten their hair, there is a fresh innovative hair trend in sight for all those who don't want an extreme change. Moreover, lightning your hair can cause some...

Stripes Are Taking Over

Accessories Fashion shopping Style Tips Trends

Stripes Are Taking Over

Everywhere I look online and in stores, I see stripes, stripes, and more stripes. They are taking over the fashion world alongside their friend, the polka dot. There are so many vibe routes you can...

Jennifer Lopez & Inglot to Release a 70-Item Collab

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Jennifer Lopez & Inglot to Release a 70-Item Collab

The popular Polish brand Inglot announced its biggest celebrity makeup collaboration ever. Inglot has officially teamed up with the queen of glow Jennifer Lopez. The amazing news came in just this morning and now every...