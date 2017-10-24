Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

7 of Aaliyah's Most Iconic Beauty Looks

In spite of her tragic early death, Aaliyah left a mark in the fashion and beauty industry. The singer lost her life when she was only 22 years old, in a terrible plane crash near the Bahamas. Aaliyah was a real superstar that had a great sense of style. Her fashion looks are still an inspiration for many designers and fashionistas. During her successful career, the singer and actress stunned everywhere she appeared. She also set many new beauty trends during the 90s thanks to her innovative and bold makeup choices. Now you can see seven of her best beauty looks that might even inspire you to try some of the trends that were popular then. Take a look at this short video and enjoy.

For the Urban Aid benefit event in 1995, the singer nailed every makeup trend for that time. The event took place at the Madison Square Garden in New York. She opted for a bold lip, by choosing a dark brown lip pencil and a golden-brown lipstick. Aaliyah created the perfect ombre effect, that is still popular today. She kept the eye makeup very simple, by adding a neutral nude eyeshadow.

7 of Aaliyah's Most Iconic Beauty Looks Urban Aid
Photo Credit: WireImage

Aaliyah won many big awards and recognitions during her short life. One of the best moments in her career was the performance at the Academy Awards in 1998. The singer appeared with her song “Journey to the Past” that was a part of the Anastasia soundtrack. At that time Aaliyah was only 19, and she became the youngest artist who performed at the Oscars.  For this big night, she chose the most beautiful sparkling purple eyeshadow. Since her eyes were meant to get all the attention, she finished off with a glossy lip. This will stay remembered as one of Aaliyah’s best beauty looks.

7 of Aaliyah's Most Iconic Beauty Looks Oscars
Photo Credit: FilmMagic

